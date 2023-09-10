What is Norman Reedus’ net worth? Walking Dead actor set to star in Ride with Norman Reedus

AMC and AMC+ will release season 6 of Ride with Norman Reedus on Sunday, September 10. You can also watch the latest season of Ride with Norman Reedus on YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, and Roku. As part of this show, Reedus will take adventurous bike rides with some of Hollywood's most famous personalities.

Among those who went on Reedus' adventurous journey in the previous season of Ride with Norman Reedus were Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Andrew Lincoln, Melissa McBride, Steven Yeun, Peter Fonda, Dave Chappelle, Josh Brolin, and Dylan McDermott. Additionally, the description of season 6 by AMC mentions the following:

“The sixth season of Ride with Norman Reedus will debut on Sunday, September 10th at 10/9c on AMC and AMC+ directly following the series premiere of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon which also stars Reedus. Join the beloved Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast as he embarks on epic road trips around the world with some very special guests.”

Furthermore, it mentions:

“Each episode features Reedus and a riding companion — a fellow actor, musician, or friend — exploring local culture and seeking adventure on the road. Guests this season include Keanu Reeves, Adri Law, Josh Holloway, and Johnny Knoxville.”

Prior to this, Norman Reedus, who has a net worth of $40 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, has also appeared in shows like The Walking Dead.

Norman Reedus has appeared in several movies over the years

Originally from Hollywood, Florida, Norman Mark Reedus is 54 years old. In addition to being an actor, he is also a former model and a television host.

Among his many movies are 8MM, Six Ways to Sunday, I'm Losing You, Nobody Needs to Know, Great Wall Great Medicine, The Notorious Bettie Page, Messengers 2: The Scarecrow, Blade 2, American Gangster and many others.

The actor has also appeared in television series such as Law & Order, Voltron: Legendary Defender, The Walking Dead: Origins, Robot Chicken, 13 Graves, The Chase, Ballmastrz: 9009, Helluva Boss, Hawaii Five-O, and many others.

In addition to this, he has also appeared in music videos for artists such as Lady Gaga, Jihae, Run the Jewels, Orville Peck Keith Richards, Radiohead, and R.E.M.

He has a son with former partner Helena Christensen and a daughter with Diane Kruger. His work in the entertainment industry has resulted in his $40 million net worth today.

He has won many awards for his work in the entertainment industry, including the New England Film & Video Festival, IGN People's Choice Awards, New York City Horror Film Festival, Critics' Choice Television Awards, Hollywood Walk of Fame, and more.

Additionally, Reedus will go on adventurous bike rides with stars such as Keanu Reeves, Adri Law, Josh Holloway, and Johnny Knoxville in the upcoming season of Ride with Norman Reedus.

Ride with Norman Reedus season 6 premiere date will bring the release of the show's first episode, titled The Utah Desert With Keanu Reeves. In addition, it mentions the following in its synopsis:

“Norman Reedus and actor Keanu Reeves journey through the otherworldly landscapes of the Utah desert; from the Bonneville Salt Flats to Canyonlands Natural Park to a motorcycle bash in the canyons of Moab, it's one epic adventure.”

Fans can watch subsequent episodes every week on AMC and AMC+ after the first episode is released. YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, and Roku are also options for fans to watch the latest episodes of Ride with Norman Reedus season 6.