Bob Odenkirk's latest comedy drama series, Lucky Hank, is all set to premiere on AMC on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 9 pm ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show focuses on the titular character, a professor who tries to deal with a number of complex challenges pertaining to his personal and professional life.

Bob Odenkirk stars in the lead role, along with numerous other notable actors portraying significant supporting roles. The series is helmed by directors Paul Lieberstein and Aaron Zelman.

AMC's Lucky Hank: Trailer, plot, what to expect, and more details explored

AMC dropped the official trailer for Lucky Hank on February 16, 2023, offering a peek into protagonist Hank's dramatic life. The trailer opens with Hank sitting in a meeting with various students, who ask him to say something. Hank then bursts into a ferocious speech about the students' ''mediocrity.''

The trailer then briefly goes on to depict a number of key moments from the series without giving away too many details that could potentially ruin the viewing experience for fans. Overall, it maintains a darkly funny tone that fans of black comedy series would certainly enjoy.

Here's the official synopsis of the show, according to AMC's press release:

''Lucky Hank is a mid-life crisis tale set at Railton College, told in the first person by William Henry “Hank” Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk, Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad), the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in a working-class American town. Hank’s discontent is rooted in unresolved issues with his father, a mediocre and entitled student body, and in the fact that his department is more savagely divided than the Balkans.''

The description further reads,

''Mireille Enos (Hanna, The Killing) stars as Lily Devereaux, the emotionally grounded, unflappable wife of Hank and the Vice Principal of the local high school in rural Pennsylvania where they live. As Hank’s life starts to unravel, Lily begins to question the path she’s on and the choices she’s made.''

Based on the trailer and official synopsis, viewers can expect a hilarious and dark comedy series that explores the ugly facets of human nature whilst focusing on the protagonist's existential crisis. The show reportedly features eight episodes and is expected to follow a weekly-release schedule.

More details about the Lucky Hank cast

The Lucky Hank cast is led by Bob Odenkirk, who portrays the lead character of William Henry Devereaux, Jr., aka Hank. He's going through an existential crisis, which has led him to several professional and personal challenges.

Odenkirk looks terrific in the series' trailer, promising to deliver an extremely nuanced and complex portrait of a man questioning the purpose of his existence in life. Viewers can expect a powerful performance from the actor.

Featuring alongside Odenkirk in another key role is actress Mireille Enos, who plays the role of Lily Devereaux Jr., Hank's wife. She appears equally impressive in the trailer, and together, the duo make for a memorable and hilarious onscreen couple.

The rest of the supporting cast features actors like Diedrich Bader as Tony Conigula, Olivia Scott Welch as Julie, Cedric Yarbrough as Paul Rourke, and many others.

Don't forget to catch Lucky Hank on AMC on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes