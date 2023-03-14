"The ambulance didn't show up for 25 minutes": Bob Odenkirk opens up on surviving a heart attack while filming Better Call Saul

Actor Bob Odenkirk recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wherein he spoke about suffering a heart attack while filming Better Call Saul. He described it as ''a classic heart attack,'' but mentioned that there were people around him at the time. He added:

''The ambulance didn't show up for 25 minutes, so..I have two stents, and I'm great.''

He spoke at length about the incident during the interview and also talked about his new show, Lucky Hank. The AMC series is set to premiere on the network on March 19, 2023.

Bob Odenkirk talks about suffering a heart attack while filming Better Call Saul, doing an action film, and more

Bob Odenkirk told Jimmy Fallon that there were people around him when he suffered a heart attack while filming Better Call Saul. He mentioned,

''It all played out fine because everyone was there to save my life, and I had CPR done right away.''

He then assured viewers that he has recovered.

Odenkirk further spoke about an action film that he had starred in, titled Nobody, opening up about how it helped him recover from his heart attack. He said,

''Actually, you know, I was in really good shape. And that (doing the film Nobody) helped my heart - to survive that (the heart attack) incident. So, exercise, and it'll help you through everything.''

During the interview, Bob Odenkirk also talked about his new show, Lucky Hank. He described his character from the series as ''a crabby old man.'' He said that he liked the experience of playing a character ''closer'' to his own age. Regarding the plot of the show, the actor simply said:

''It's just about people being stupid and cruel to each other.''

A quick look at Bob Odenkirk's movies and TV shows

Lucky Hank is one of the most anticipated TV shows of the month. It tells the story of a professor going through a profound existential crisis as he desperately tries to tackle the numerous personal and professional challenges that life throws at him.

Here's the official synopsis of the show, according to AMC Network's press release:

''Lucky Hank is a mid-life crisis tale set at Railton College, told in the first person by William Henry “Hank” Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk, Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad), the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in a working-class American town. Hank’s discontent is rooted in unresolved issues with his father, a mediocre and entitled student body, and in the fact that his department is more savagely divided than the Balkans.''

The description further states:

''Mireille Enos (Hanna, The Killing) stars as Lily Devereaux, the emotionally grounded, unflappable wife of Hank and the Vice Principal of the local high school in rural Pennsylvania where they live. As Hank’s life starts to unravel, Lily begins to question the path she’s on and the choices she’s made.''

Bob Odenkirk is widely known among TV audiences for his performances in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. He has also appeared in Fargo, Entourage, and many other shows over the years. His film acting credits include Nobody, The Post, and Little Women, to name a few.

