"Why is Saul Goodman fighting a goose?": Twitter goes berserk over Bob Odenkirk's new Lucky Hank trailer

AMC recently dropped the first trailer for its next series, Lucky Hank. Starring Bob Odenkirk of Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad, and Nobody fame, the television series has been adapted from Straight Man, a novel by author Richard Russo that was published in 1997 by Random House.

Set at West Central Pennsylvania University, a fictional educational institution in Railton, Pennsylvania, the show comes from the executive producers of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. As soon as the trailer dropped, fans were left in a frenzy with excitement.

The synopsis for the show, released by AMC+, reads:

“An English department chairman at an underfunded college, Professor Hank Devereaux (Odenkirk) toes the line between midlife crisis and full-blown meltdown, navigating the offbeat chaos in his personal and professional life – oddly proving tantrums get better with age.”

Apart from Odenkirk, Lucky Hank also stars Hanna actor Mireille Enos as his emotionally grounded and calm wife, Lily Devereaux, who works as a Vice Principal of a local high school in the rural side of Pennsylvania, where the couple stays.

"Looks like another winner for Bob Odenkirk": Fans hail the actor after Lucky Hank's trailer released

Lucky Hank, first announced in April 2022, on-boarded Paul Lieberstein and Aaron Zelman as showrunners, and Odenkirk as the lead and one of the executive producers. A couple of weeks later, an 8-episode-long first season was ordered.

Ever since its inception, Odenkirk’s casting in the intriguingly titled Lucky Hank (referring to the favorite Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul character, Hank Schrader) and the interesting plot excited fans, who eagerly waited for an update.

Hence, as soon as it arrived, enthusiastic netizens flooded the comments section of Twitter expressing their anticipation for the release of the series. Check out a few of these tweets below:

What did the trailer of the upcoming series depict and other details

The trailer for the upcoming show, lasting almost 2 minutes, starts in a classroom where bewildered students are prodding their very irritated professor (Odenkirk) to “say something,” as he has been silent for over an hour.

The five-time Emmy-nominated actor, dressed in formals and wearing a transparent-framed spectacle, tries hard to hold his words back. But when a particular student taunts him about the dismal performance of his book, all hell breaks loose.

Starting from terming his institution, Railton College, “mediocrity’s capital,” all of its students having “very little promise,” to “being an adult is 80% misery,” Hank doesn't bite his tongue and unleashes his pent-up frustration throughout the trailer.

Thanks to Bob Odenkirk’s strong acting, the trailer makes the right amount of noise before the show releases. And oh, don’t forget to watch his fight scene with a goose.

Odenkirk and Enos aside, other series regulars include Sara Amini, Olivia Scott Welch, Diedrich Bader, Suzanne Cryer, and Cedric Yarbrough.

Lucky Hank is set to premiere on Sunday, March 19 at 9.00 pm ET/PT.

