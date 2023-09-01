7 must-watch A24 movies

Due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, many movies and TV shows are facing delays, and only a few independent productions, including A24 movies, that are not affiliated with AMPTP have been given approval to resume work. Based in Manhattan, A24 has made quite a name for themselves in the last few years for releasing quality movies with meaningful and engaging narratives.

Established in 2012, the company is behind some of the most talked-about movies in recent history, including Moonlight and Everything Everywhere All at Once. Given that they have been in business for a while now, these are not the only notable titles that the company has released to date.

The Farewell, Past Lives, and five other A24 movies that are too good to miss out on

1) Moonlight (2016)

This is one of the most well-known A24 movies to date, and it is easy to see why. The coming-of-age story, directed by Barry Jenkins, focuses on Chiron, who is struggling with his identity and sexuality. The audience gets a better understanding of him, his outlook on life, and all it encompasses as he goes through the three phases of his life: childhood, adolescence, and early adulthood.

The biggest draw is the screenplay. It is paced well and finds ways to make it intimate and personal so that the audience can connect to the narrative and stay immersed in the characters and scenarios. Add in those stunning performances, and you've got a cinematic masterpiece on your hands.

2) The Farewell (2019)

This A24 movie cements Awkwafina's status as a skilled actor to be reckoned with. She plays the role of Billi, an aspiring writer who has a special bond with her grandmother, Nai Nai. She soon realizes that Nai Nai has been diagnosed with cancer and doesn't have long to live. Although her parents and relatives think it's best not to tell her, Billi is apprehensive about keeping the terminal illness a secret.

Directed by Lulu Wang, this movie beautifully captures family dynamics as well as the cultural differences between the East and the West. It also deals with the concepts of death and loss in a realistic manner without making the film too dark or dismal.

3) Minari (2020)

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, this A24 movie is set in the 1980s. It follows a family of South Korean immigrants who move to a rural town in the United States with the hope that they will be able to make a better life for themselves. Talented actors Steven Yeun and Han Ye-ri play the leads in the movie.

There is a certain charm and tenderness to the screenplay that invites the audience in and keeps them interested. The actors, including Alan Kim who plays little David, are able to bring their characters to life so effortlessly that it doesn't seem like acting at all. Not to mention, the cinematography is stunning.

4) C'mon C'mon (2021)

Joaquin Phoenix has proved time and again that he is an extremely talented actor with a knack for playing complex characters, and this A24 movie is no different.

He plays the role of Johnny, a radio journalist who is not quite in tune with his emotions. He is traveling the country for a project wherein he interviews kids about their thoughts about the world and the future. But things start to change for him when he starts bonding with his nephew, Jesse (Woody Norman).

The best part of this A24 movie, directed by Mike Mills, has to be the dazzling chemistry between Joaquin and Woody. Their interactions help keep the audience invested in this heartfelt and enlightening movie.

5) Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (2021)

This A24 movie is Dean Fleischer Camp's feature directorial debut and is based on a series of shorts with the same name. In this movie, Marcel, an anthropomorphic seashell, meets Dean, a documentary filmmaker. Dean is fascinated with Marcel and documents his daily activities. When the videos are uploaded, Marcel becomes an instant hit, and they hope to use the online community to help find Marcel's family.

Witty, entertaining, and heartfelt, there is something very special about this A24 movie that leaves a lasting impression on the audience.

6) Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

This award-winning A24 movie, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, stars the talented Michelle Yeoh in the lead. She plays the role of a Chinese-American immigrant named Evelyn Quan Wang. When a powerful being threatens to destroy the multiverse, Evelyn realizes that she needs to connect to versions of herself in parallel universes to stop it.

There is no doubt that this A24 movie in particular offers a very unique watching experience that might not be for everyone, but it is definitely going to enthrall movie lovers who enjoy immersive storytelling.

7) Past Lives (2023)

This is the most recent A24 movie that has been able to capture the attention of a global audience. In this movie, Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) are childhood friends who got separated when Nora's family emigrated from South Korea. When they meet years later, they cannot help but feel emotions that can complicate their lives and futures.

It is a beautiful movie that explores love, friendship, and relationships. The characters are relatable and endearing, and it is a real treat to watch the adorable interactions between Greta and Teo. This A24 movie is for those who enjoy heartfelt romantic movies.

If you have been wanting to explore A24 movies but didn't know where to start, then this list will help point you in the right direction.

A24 has a couple of movies in the pipeline that are set to release later this year, including the Sofia Coppola-directed Priscilla, Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest, and Sean Durkin’s The Iron Claw.