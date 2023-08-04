Dicks: The Musical trailer, release date, plot, and more details explored

A24's new comedy flick, Dicks: The Musical, will hit theaters on September 29, 2023. The movie follows two businessmen who realize that they're identical twins, following which they decide to reunite their parents. It depicts the numerous hilarious situations that they get involved in as they try to mend the broken pieces of their family.

The film stars acclaimed actor Nathan Lane in one of the major roles, along with numerous others playing important supporting characters. The movie is directed by Larry Charles, with the screenplay penned by Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson.

Dicks: The Musical trailer offers a peek into a hilarious attempt at reuniting a family

A24 put out the official trailer for Dicks: The Musical on August 3, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the numerous hilarious and chaotic events set to unfold in the new film.

The trailer introduces viewers to the two main characters - the identical twins, who realize they're brothers and set out to reunite their parents. However, things aren't as easy as they seem, as a hilarious set of events soon begins to unfold.

Overall, the trailer maintains a lighthearted and funny tone that fans of comedy dramas will certainly love. Here's the official synopsis of the film, according to A24:

''Two self-obsessed businessmen (writers Aaron Jackson & Josh Sharp) discover they’re long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric divorced parents, in this riotously funny and depraved musical from comedy icon Larry Charles (Seinfeld, Borat) also starring Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang as God.''

Based on the trailer and description, viewers can expect a funny and entertaining comedy film that explores several themes like family, love, and many more. The movie is based on an off-Broadway musical titled F***ing Identical Twins by Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson.

A quick look at Dicks: The Musical plot and cast

Dicks: The Musical stars Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson in the lead roles of the twins. They both look quite impressive in the trailer, perfectly capturing the film's unique tone and humor with absolute ease.

Sharp and Jackson are also the writers of the film. Sharp has previously appeared in minor roles like Search Party and Jared & Ivanka, while Jackson's credits include Todd, Shear Madness, Reel Life, Seers Of Light in Shadows, and many more.

Another key cast member is critically acclaimed Broadway star Nathan Lane, who essays the role of the father of the twins. Lane looks brilliant in the film's trailer, perfectly portraying his character's quirky sense of humor and charm with stunning ease.

Fans can expect him to deliver a cracking performance in the film. His other notable film and TV acting credits include The Good Wife, The Birdcage, Only Murders in the Building, The Blacklist, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, and many more.

Other important cast members include actors like Megan Mullally, Bowen Yang, Megan Thee Stallion, and many more.

You can watch Dicks: The Musical in theaters on September 29, 2023.