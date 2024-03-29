Madame Web soundtrack: The definitive guide to all songs in the movie

Featuring the amazing Cassandra Web from the comics, Madame Web is the first Marvel film of the 2024 lineup that was released on February 12. The movie features Dakota Johnson as the titular protagonist and also an ensemble cast of Sydney Sweeney, Isabel Merced, Celeste O’Connor, and more.

The movie is lauded for its gripping narrative, the actors’ amazing portrayal of their respective characters, and Sony Pictures' vibrant style that captured the audience’s attention from start to finish. However, like every great movie there ever had been, the curated playlist of the film and the enthralling score were also some of the features that added depth and resonance to the overall experience.

From Miles Away by Yeah Yeah Yeahs to Toxic by Britney Spears, the playlist of Madame Web encompasses seven songs. Johan Söderqvist, the acclaimed Swedish composer, provided the official score for the film. Follow along with the article to learn more.

Every song in Madame Web

Miles Away by Yeah Yeah Yeahs (Plays during the opening sequence of the film while introducing the main character, Cassandra Web)

(Plays during the opening sequence of the film while introducing the main character, Cassandra Web) La Púrpura de la Rosa: 3. ¿Tú Eres Venus? by Graciela Oddone (Plays while Ezekiel Sims tries to entice an NSA agent to steal a unique surveillance system later, using which he could find his future killers.)

(Plays while Ezekiel Sims tries to entice an NSA agent to steal a unique surveillance system later, using which he could find his future killers.) Scandalous (StarGate Radio Mix) by Mis-Teeq (Plays when Julia, Anya, and Matty go to a nearby Diner, which later gets them in trouble)

(Plays when Julia, Anya, and Matty go to a nearby Diner, which later gets them in trouble) Bitch by Meredith Brooks (Plays after Scandalous when Sims finds out the location of the three girls)

(Plays after Scandalous when Sims finds out the location of the three girls) Toxic by Britney Spears (Plays at the Diner after Bitch by Meredith Brooks. The song plays a pivotal role in helping Cassandra find the three girls before they get in trouble.)

(Plays at the Diner after Bitch by Meredith Brooks. The song plays a pivotal role in helping Cassandra find the three girls before they get in trouble.) I Think We're Alone Now by Tiffany Darwish (Plays when Cassandra and the three girls decide to stay at a motel, keeping a low profile to stay away from Sims’ radar.)

(Plays when Cassandra and the three girls decide to stay at a motel, keeping a low profile to stay away from Sims’ radar.) Dreams by The Cranberries (Plays during the credits)

The official score by Johan Söderqvist:

Peru-73

Las Arañas

Forgiveness / The Waver, No. 1

Cassie Walks Home

Poisoned

The Bird

O'Neil

Where are They?

Box of Memories

The Fight

Drowning

Ezekiel

Glimpses of the Future

The Chase

Alone in the Woods

Going to Peru

Getaway

Anya's Story

assie is Leaving

Encountering Evil

Ezekiel Hunts them Down

The Cave

We have to Go

Searching for Answers

The Ambulance

The Message

Code Thirty

Fireworks

Ezekiel and Cassie

The Waver, No. 2

Aftermath

Madame Web

Plot summary

Here’s how the official logline describes the plot of the film:

In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Web, a paramedic in Manhattan who develops the power to see the future... and realizes she can use that insight to change it.

It continues:

Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies... if they can all survive a deadly present.

Is Madame Web available on OTT

Currently, Madame Web is available to stream on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video. Fans of the film can now rent the movie on YouTube and Google Play Movies. Since it’s a Sony Pictures Releasing movie, it isn’t available on Disney Plus. Madame Web is likely to arrive on Netflix later this year.

Stay tuned for more news and updates as 2024 progresses.