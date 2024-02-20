Does Madame Web feature Spider-Man? Details explored

Sony expanded its Marvel universe of Spider-Man spinoff characters with Madame Web, the fourth entry in the franchise.

Following Cassandra Webb as she has to face a foe from her past, the film dives deep into Spider-Verse by introducing many other Spider-People like Julia Carpenter, Anya Corazon, Mattie Franklin, Ezekiel Sims, and more; however, the main question on people's minds is if Spider-Man does show up in it or not.

While Sony's Marvel films haven't featured the Webhead directly, Madame Web does in a very limited capacity. With it being revealed that Adam Scott and Emma Roberts are playing Ben Parker and Mary Parker in the film, many expected a young Peter Parker to at least be seen or mentioned, and fans were indeed right about the latter.

Note: The following information contains potential spoilers for Madame Web. Some parts of the article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Madame Web has many mentions of an unborn Peter Parker

Spider-Man doesn't exist in the world of Madame Web but Peter Parker has many mentions sprinkled throughout the film. The movie, of course, stars Adam Scott as Ben Parker - Peter's uncle - and Emma Roberts as Mary Parker - Peter's mom - and the film itself takes place in 2003 when Mary is pregnant with Peter.

Madame Web follows Cassandra Webb, a paramedic who works alongside Ben Parker and has direct connections to that family as well. Throughout the film, we receive various hints about Ben becoming an uncle and hinting at his future fate. Webb at one point even jokes:

"What, you don't wanna get shot in Queens?"

This is a hint towards how Uncle Ben dies early on in Peter's life which teaches him that with great power comes great responsibility.

Ben's future wife May Parker is hinted at too with her being referred to as someone he is seeing, and Peter's father Richard is mentioned as well but in the film, it's explained that he is off on a business trip. The ending of the film also connects to Spider-Man in a huge way.

The climax of the film sees Mary almost about to give birth while Ben is driving her to the hospital, and subsequently, a battle between Cassandra and Ezekiel Sims is taking place in the back.

Ezekiel almost blows up the car that Ben and Mary are in but Cassandra saves the day at the end and Mary is able to give birth to her child. However, his name isn't mentioned.

Why is Peter Parker's name not mentioned?

Even though the child's name isn't mentioned at the end, it's pretty easy to figure out that he is Peter Parker. It is indeed confusing that Sony would go out of their way to make sure that Peter's name wouldn't be mentioned but the simple reason behind it could be that they just don't want to give fans any expectations of the future.

In a report by Jeff Sneider prior to Madame Web's release, it was revealed that Sony originally intended this Peter to be Andrew Garfield's version of the character, but changed plans at the last minute and intended it to be Tom Holland.

However, the film's timeline didn't fit in with Holland's version of the character and Spidey was taken out of the film altogether.

It still is interesting to see how Sony is maintaining their Spider-Man spinoff film universe without actually having the character show up but hopefully, fans will get to see the character sometime in future films.