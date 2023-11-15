Who is the villain in Madame Web movie? Ezekiel Sims and his character explored

The trailer for Madame Web, the next Spider-Man Universe film, was released by Sony Pictures on November 15. The film is set to be an origin story about Madame Web, who will be played by Dakota Johnson.

As she gains clairvoyance, Cassandra Webb is entrusted with shielding some innocent people (with spider-based powers) destined for a great future, from the fury of villain Ezekiel Sims.

A departure from the standard Spider-Man films, the suspenseful thriller will serve as a sort of origin tale for Madame Web, who is obviously being groomed to be the figure that connects all the disparate aspects of Spider-Man mythology.

Is Madame Web a villain or hero?

The movie will portray the origin story of Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson) becoming Madame Web (and is set before the character becomes blind and ends up in a wheelchair). In the film, Webb is a paramedic who gains the gift of clairvoyance after having a fortuitous experience with death while rescuing a patient.

Madame Web is a hero from Marvel Comics. Cassandra Webb, the initial incarnation, aided Spider-Man with her talents as she is a mutant with precognition and clairvoyance. In the Spider-Man comic book series, she is typically portrayed as a secondary character and she is depicted as a blind and paraplegic elderly woman who is hooked up to a life support system that looks like a spiderweb.

Webb knows that Peter Parker is Spider-Man in the comics and has helped him and other spider-people throughout their journey. As she is blind and paraplegic, she doesn't usually enter the battlefield. But in terms of her talents and powers, Madame Webb is a mutant with a variety of telepathic skills.

She connects the spiders (Image via Marvel Comics)

She possesses the capacity to look into the future and also has the ability to read people's minds via telepathy. Madame Web is additionally skilled at doing psychic surgery on other people and can project an astral version of herself beyond her physical form.

Because of her blindness, she is highly sensitive to psychic energy, and she relies on this to perceive her surroundings and events that take place far away from her. She can also detect whether someone else possesses psychic abilities. Madame Web also possesses a sharp mind, which is set to be one of the main focuses of the upcoming film.

Which Spiderman is Ezekiel Sims playing?

A very different spider therapist (Image via Sony)

The primary antagonist of the movie, played by Tahar Rahim is Ezekiel Sims. He is featured in the trailer and attempts to murder three young ladies. Through her visions, Webb learns that Ezekiel Sims poses a threat and that the three other characters he is attempting to kill are significant spider people.

Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced), Julia Carpenter (Sydney Sweeney), and Mattie Franklin (Celeste O'Connor) and destined to evolve into different spider-themed heroes similar to those seen in Marvel comics. But fans are left wondering who Ezekiel Sims is and why he is donning a knock-off Spider-Man outfit in the trailer.

Ezekiel Sims is a pivotal character in Marvel Comics' Spider-Man mythos. In the source material, he participated in a ritual that gave him Spider-Totem abilities which, in short, gave him all the powers that Spider-Man possesses. The word "Spider-Totem" describes a group of multiversal supernatural beings connected to the mysterious Web of Life and Destiny, which was fashioned by the Egyptian goddess Neith.

Sims has also shown prowess close to Spider-Man's (Image via Marvel)

Ezekiel Sims was previously seen by fans as a "Spider-Therapist" in Spiderman: Across the Spiderverse and will now make his live-action debut as a villain in Madame Web. Ezekiel Sims is a complicated character he aspired to be a hero, but he first used his talents to establish a firm, feeling that he couldn't do anything without a base of operations. He quickly became too busy to use his powers on a regular basis.

Ezekiel Sims operates on selfishness and only for his own benefit. While he has helped Spider-Man battle one of his most formidable opponents, Morlun, he has also imprisoned Cindy Moon, better known as Silk in a bunker underneath his office.

Cindy had acquired her abilities from the same spider that bit Peter Parker and therefore was a target for Morlun. While he thought imprisoning her would keep her safe, this had terrible effects, even if he did teach her certain skills. One of the worst effects was that she lost contact with her family.

Ezekiel Sims' real villainy is revealed when he almost sacrifices Spider-Man to a giant spider. However, he has a change of heart and ends up sacrificing himself instead as he believes that Peter can do much more good with his powers than he can or has.

The universe in which Madame Web is based or the reason behind Sims' villainous outfit resembling a Spider-Man copycat is not made clear in the teaser. All fans could deduce from the teaser was that the Sony Pictures movie seemed to be set in a section of the company's spider-centric cosmos.

The movie Madame Web is scheduled to premiere in theaters on February 14, 2024.