Who is Cindy Moon (Silk) in Marvel's Spider-Man 2? Post-credit scene explained

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 features exciting easter eggs and references to the broader Marvel comics universe. While most of the references are simple callbacks to either the previous game or other Spider-Man-related characters and stories, others do have major plot significance, setting up the foundation for a potential third entry in the Marvel's Spider-Man series.

One such reference to the future titles comes right at the end of the game's credits. If you're patient enough not to skip past all the cutscenes following the finale of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, you'll be treated with a short and heartfelt moment featuring Miles and his mom, as well as the introduction to a new character - Cindy Moon aka Silk.

Here's everything you need to know about the post-credit cutscene in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Cindy Moon, aka Silk.

Note: This article includes major story spoilers for Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 post-credits cutscene explained

After defeating Venom and his army of Symbiotes, Peter and MJ eventually settle down with their lives. Having gone back to square one with his financial and employment situation, Peter plans to rebuild the Emily-May Foundation from scratch, with help from his friends and family, whereas MJ is working on her newfound passion - her very own podcasts.

As for his other job, i.e., being the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, that responsibility is now solely on Miles Morales. Being New York's only Spider-Man for a while is a big ask, but Miles obliges and assures Peter that he will try his best to keep the city safe while the latter takes some time off.

This is followed by the game's final post-credits cutscene, which shows Rio Morales, Miles' mom, introducing him to her date, Albert Moon. Albert then introduces Rio and Miles to his daughter Cindy Moon, who, in the Spider-Man comics, also goes by the alias Silk.

Who is Silk in Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

Silk's introduction in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is quite brief and only meant as a cliffhanger for the next mainline installment in the series. However, the character has a prominent role in the broader "Spider-Verse" mythos. Much like Peter and Miles before her, Cindy Moon was granted her abilities from the bite of a radioactive spider.

However, many of her abilities differ from those of Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Instead of having to rely on web fluid and cartridges, Silk is capable of creating her own organic web, which she can shoot out of her fingertips. She also has high agility and speed, vastly exceeding the other Spider-Men.

However, unlike Peter, Miles, Ben Riley, Miguel O'Hara, or any other prominent Spider-Men, Cindy doesn't possess super strength. Instead, she mostly relies on her Spider tools and agility to overcome enemies. Silk also has an eidetic memory, allowing her to memorize and recall things from memory with extreme precision, and also a stronger version of Spider-Sense - "Silk Sense."