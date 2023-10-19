Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ending explained

With Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releasing worldwide, players finally have the chance to dive deep into the latest Insomniac Games offering and try out everything. There’s plenty of heart, twists and turns, easter eggs, and multiple surprises to keep them engaged for at least 15 to 20 hours. But for those who wish to jump straight to know about the ending, we have got you covered.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is a linear game and thus will not provide multiple endings or player choice-affected endings. That said, here’s what the ending holds for you in this latest PS5 exclusive.

Note: This article does contain spoilers for the end of Starfield.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2’s ending hints at what to expect next

The final mission is a bit long, beginning with Peter distracting Venom away from the nest, Miles clearing the outside of it off the Symbiote enemies guarding it, and MJ going in to retrieve the meteorite.

The plan is to steal the meteorite and bring it to the Emily-May Foundation, place it in the particle accelerator, and destroy it. After a skirmish that lasts for a long time and switches between the three of them, the trio manages to complete the deed and save Harry (who was Venom’s host).

Harry being taken away (Image via Insomniac Games)

The weakened Harry is carried away by medics who arrive with Norman at the facility in the aftermath. The grief-stricken father is filled with anger toward the two webslingers for the condition of his son, screaming, “What have you done to him?” He leaves with Harry in the ambulance.

The scene cuts to Harry in a hospital bed with Norman beside him. The doctor states that while there are traces of brain activity, the chances of Harry coming back are quite slim. We see Peter and MJ sitting in the room, too. Norman starts breaking stuff in a fit of rage as the other two leave.

G-SERUM (Image via Insomniac Games)

Once Norman calms down, he calls someone and asks them to “get the G-SERUM ready.” As any Spidey fan would know, this likely refers to the Goblin Serum. It was repeatedly mentioned during the main story that Norman was working on another cure for Harry. As it turns out, it was the G-SERUM.

The scene cuts to black with MJ’s voice-over talking about the last few years in NYC. Giving up on her job in the city and moving in with Peter, she has started a new podcast called ‘The New Normal.’ Downstairs, Miles, his mother Rio, his girlfriend Hailey, and Peter are present.

Peter takes MJ to the garage to show that he is restarting the Emily-May foundation there, which he considers a small step towards healing the world. It was a dream that he and Harry shared and one of the central themes of the game.

Miles is ready (Image via Insomniac Games)

We see a Spidey alert on Peter’s phone, and MJ asks if he has told Miles yet. Miles appears in his Spidey suit right at the moment. After a bit of fumbling from Peter’s end, Miles says he is ready to be the only Spider-Man in NYC, while Peter enjoys being Peter Parker for a while.

The scene ends with Peter and MJ kissing, marking the former’s retirement from his superhero life in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, at least for now.

Are there mid-credit scenes in Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

But there’s a little more to Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The first mid-credit scene of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 shows Norman going to meet Doc Ock, asking who the Spider-Men are. Norman states that the superheroes had ruined his son, indicating he sought revenge.

Doc Ock simply states that everyone has to experience loss, including Norman, and does not reveal the names of the masked men. He is also seen scribbling something in his diary early in the scene. When asked what it was, he replied that it was the final chapter.

Doc Ock and his final chapter (Image via Insomniac Games)

The final mid-credit scene of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set in Miles’ house, with Hailey appearing initially for dinner. They go to Miles’ room to see his college essay. He describes what he wrote about in the essay, focusing on Miles Morales instead of Spider-Man. Hailey notices that the Spider-Man suit is kept behind her, and Miles is not wearing it.

She picks up the scarf from around the mannequin and places it around Miles’ neck. They go in for a kiss, and there’s a door knock again. Rio goes to open it, and we finally get to meet the person she is dating.

Cindy Moon (Image via Insomniac Games)

She introduces him as Albert (subtitle revealing the full name to be Albert Moon), who has arrived with his daughter Cindy in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Hardcore Spidey fans will be quick to pick out that she is none other than Silk, although we see too little of her to know whether she already has powers or not.

What does the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ending mean?

The ending and the mid-credit scenes set up what can be expected next. We see Peter is planning to take more of a backseat. Only time will tell whether he can do so, with Norman and Doc Ock gunning for the Spider-Men. The introduction of the G-SERUM might lead to the debut of the Green Goblin. Will Insomniac Games again feature a story with Harry as the big bad?

Miles becoming the sole Spider-Man meanwhile fits his and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 arc. He has shown emotional maturity and growth and was instrumental in Peter overcoming the Symbiote, defeating Venom, and reviving Harry at the end of the ordeal. It remains to be seen how a NYC with him at the helm will look like.

And finally, we come to Cindy Moon. According to the comics, Cindy Moon was bitten by the same radioactive spider that bit Peter Parker. Furthermore, she reportedly has organic webbing capabilities, a la Toby Maguire’s version. How will Insomniac Games introduce Silk into the mix?

There are plenty of questions, and we will likely have to wait a while before we get some answers. Till then, dive into the game to check it out for yourself, or read our Marvel's Spider-Man 2 review to make up your mind.