Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, much like its predecessors, features a ton of in-game collectibles such as the spider bots. These tiny items, unfortunately, do not show up on the in-game map. You will need to swing around the city, staying alert for a ping followed by a distortion in your field of vision that will give away the item's location. However, finding all of these spider bots can be quite a chore.

Players can refer to this guide for a comprehensive list of the locations of these collectibles spread across each major district.

All spider bot locations in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Let's look at the various locations where the spider bots can be found.

All spider bots in Astoria

Four bots can be found in Astoria of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2:

Shocker : The first bot is found west of Astoria, above a park.

: The first bot is found west of Astoria, above a park. Blood Spider : Head to the northwest section of Astoria and to the factory. From here, climb up the brick wall of the warehouse to grab the bot.

: Head to the northwest section of Astoria and to the factory. From here, climb up the brick wall of the warehouse to grab the bot. Mangaverse : Head to the central brick pillar, and find the third bot way above facing toward the city.

: Head to the central brick pillar, and find the third bot way above facing toward the city. Classic: The fourth bot is found near Randall’s Island. It can be found on a brick wall across the bridge, right below the roof.

All spider bots in Chinatown

A total of three bots can be found in Chinatown:

Spider-Armor MK II : Head west of Chinatown to find the first bot on a building with the graffiti of a young woman in front of a die.

: Head west of Chinatown to find the first bot on a building with the graffiti of a young woman in front of a die. Spider-Woman : The second bot is found at the center of the map, between a gray and an orange building.

: The second bot is found at the center of the map, between a gray and an orange building. Mister Negative: This bot is rather tricky to acquire and will involve players gliding their way to the west of Williamsburg Bridge. The bot is suspended mid-air.

All spider bots in Central Park

Two bots can be found in Central Park:

Spider-Man 1602 : Head to the center of Central Park to find the first bot atop the large rock on your east.

: Head to the center of Central Park to find the first bot atop the large rock on your east. Iron Spider: Head to the northern section of Central Park and into the west tunnel. The second bot is found in the center of the tunnel, stuck to the ceiling.

All spider bots in Queens

In Queens, three bots can be found:

Stealth : The first bot is found near the northeast section of Queens, on the side of a white house. This is easily identifiable as it is the sole white one with a yellow-bricked house on its left side.

: The first bot is found near the northeast section of Queens, on the side of a white house. This is easily identifiable as it is the sole white one with a yellow-bricked house on its left side. Into The Spider-Verse : Head under the Queensboro Bridge to find this curious bot on the baseball field’s homeplate.

: Head under the Queensboro Bridge to find this curious bot on the baseball field’s homeplate. Gwen Stacy: Head to the Little Odessa bridge and to the left of the road. Climb up the adjacent building to find the bot on its roof.

All spider bots in Brooklyn

Four bots can be found in Brooklyn:

Peni Parker : Head east of Brooklyn and grab the bot when it walks over to the silver office building with many windows.

: Head east of Brooklyn and grab the bot when it walks over to the silver office building with many windows. Sensational Spider-Man : Head west of Brooklyn and toward the beach surrounded by ruined buildings. Next, head onto the highway and find the second bot parked near the cars.

: Head west of Brooklyn and toward the beach surrounded by ruined buildings. Next, head onto the highway and find the second bot parked near the cars. Superior : Make your way to Coney Island’s Amusement Park. This third bot is found under the train tracks.

: Make your way to Coney Island’s Amusement Park. This third bot is found under the train tracks. Mysterio: The fourth bot is found near the Big Apple Baller Stadium near Coney Island. In between the plus-shaped apartments is the final spider bot of this region, accessible from the roofs.

All spider bots in the Financial District

There are two bots in the Financial District:

Spider-Ham : The Spider-Ham bot is found on the east side of the Financial District, on the fire escape of the buildings between the twin bridges.

: The Spider-Ham bot is found on the east side of the Financial District, on the fire escape of the buildings between the twin bridges. Classic Mysterio: Glide your way over to this bot and suspend midair at the heart of the Financial District.

All spider bots in Harlem

A total of three bots can be found in Harlem:

Ultimate : A rather peculiar building can be found near the Hudson River. Head west to find the bot beside the pillars.

: A rather peculiar building can be found near the Hudson River. Head west to find the bot beside the pillars. Anya Corazon : Head to the west section of Harlem to find a building with a series of statues. Go to the top of the building with the graffiti on it.

: Head to the west section of Harlem to find a building with a series of statues. Go to the top of the building with the graffiti on it. Across the Spider-Verse: Make your way to the center of Harlem and find the third bot on a wall of the twin buildings. The bot is located on a crack in the wall.

All spider bots in Greenwich

A total of three bots can be found in Greenwich:

Spider-Man 2099 : This bot is unskippable and is the first one you will find as part of the Spider-Spy mission.

: This bot is unskippable and is the first one you will find as part of the Spider-Spy mission. JJJ : Head north of Greenwich, near Midtown. The spider bot can be found near the baby-like impression of J Jonah Jameson.

: Head north of Greenwich, near Midtown. The spider bot can be found near the baby-like impression of J Jonah Jameson. Flipside: Head west of Greenwich to find a building with the words “Modern Art” on it. The bot is located right under the entrance.

All spider bots in Hell’s Kitchen

Four bots can be found in Hell’s Kitchen:

Spirit Spider : Find the small church at the south of Hell’s Kitchen. The bot is located at the back of the church.

: Find the small church at the south of Hell’s Kitchen. The bot is located at the back of the church. Rhino : Head up the left smokestack in Hell’s Kitchen to find this particular bot.

: Head up the left smokestack in Hell’s Kitchen to find this particular bot. Vulture : Make your way to the west of Midtown and glide your way to grab the bot suspended in the skies after you gain some altitude from the air vent.

: Make your way to the west of Midtown and glide your way to grab the bot suspended in the skies after you gain some altitude from the air vent. Future Foundation: Head to the Baxter Building and climb onto the oval structure near the east corner to find the bot.

All spider bots in Little Odessa

A total of three bots can be found in Little Odessa:

Black Cat Noir : Head to the tallest building of Little Odessa. Next, head up the balcony to find the bot on the side facing the river.

: Head to the tallest building of Little Odessa. Next, head up the balcony to find the bot on the side facing the river. Scarlet Spider : Make your way to the northeast of the region and grab the bot on the smokestack to your right.

: Make your way to the northeast of the region and grab the bot on the smokestack to your right. Electro-Proof Spider-Man: This bot can be found south of the Scarlet Spider bot. Scale the currently in-construction building to find the bot south of Manhattan.

All spider bots in Midtown

Three bots can be found in Midtown:

Spider-UK : Head south of the region and find a white and brown building near the park. The bot can be seen near the windows.

: Head south of the region and find a white and brown building near the park. The bot can be seen near the windows. Spider-Monkey : This bot is rather easy to find and is located atop the Empire State Building.

: This bot is rather easy to find and is located atop the Empire State Building. Spider-Punk: Head northeast of the region and climb up the building with a rectangular block to find this bot.

All spider bots in Upper East Side

A total of three bots can be found in the Upper East Side:

Aracnido Jr : Head up the skyscraper and into the balcony. Next, climb up the windows to grab the bot.

: Head up the skyscraper and into the balcony. Next, climb up the windows to grab the bot. Spider-Man Noir : Head to the Avengers Tower and face the rather simple-looking brick buildings on your west to find this bot.

: Head to the Avengers Tower and face the rather simple-looking brick buildings on your west to find this bot. Spider-Armor MK III: Go northeast of the Upper East Side region. Climb up the building facing the tower, and make your way to the billboard to find the third bot.

All spider bots in Upper West Side

A total of three bots can be found in the Upper West Side:

Spider-Girl : Climb up the giant skyscraper facing the Hudson River to find this bot at the top.

: Climb up the giant skyscraper facing the Hudson River to find this bot at the top. Dusk : Climb up the other skyscraper near Central Park, identifiable with a blue section up top. The bot is located within a black box.

: Climb up the other skyscraper near Central Park, identifiable with a blue section up top. The bot is located within a black box. Secret Wars: Head to the north part of the Upper West Side. Next, find the building facing the courtyard to grab this bot.

All spider bots in Williamsburg

Two bots can be found within Williamsburg:

Prowler : Climb up the silver building containing a series of satellites in Williamsburg to find this bot.

: Climb up the silver building containing a series of satellites in Williamsburg to find this bot. Scorpion: Head south of Williamsburg and glide your way over to the bot. The bot can be found suspended in mid-air among the taller buildings.

Into the Spider Verse Spider bots (Image via Insomniac Games)

Collecting every spider bot will unlock the quest “The Message.” After speaking with Ganke, players will receive a rather interesting easter egg in the Financial District.

For more Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 guides, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.