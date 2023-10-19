Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Districts and activities guide

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 features a massive open world for players to explore. Taking place across the suburbs and skyscrapers of NYC, both Miles and Peter will explore various districts around the sandbox. These areas are packed with activities to indulge in. Thanks to the new mapping mechanics, many activities will be highlighted as players explore freely.
Despite that, Trophy-chasing completionists would want to check out every nook and cranny to see if they have missed something. This guide covers everything fans need to know about the districts and all activities they house in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Engage in varied activities across districts in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
As a successor to the 2018 original, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is twice as big in terms of open-world size. This equates to more spaces to swing and fight through. To start off, here are all the districts in the game:
- Astoria
- Central Park
- Chinatown
- Downtown Brooklyn
- Downtown Queens
- Financial District
- Greenwich
- Harlem
- Hell's Kitchen
- Little Odessa
- Midtown
- Upper East Side
- Upper West Side
- Williamsburg
Each of these is home to a handful of varied activities. There are a dozen activities in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and here are all of them:
- Brooklyn Visions
- Cultural Museum
- EMG Experiments
- FNSM Requests
- Hunter Blinds
- Hunter Bases
- Mysterio's Mysterium
- Photo Ops
- Prowler Stashes
- Spider-Bots
- Symbiote Nests
- The Flame
- Unidentified Targets
These feature different objectives and challenges, like defeating enemies or finding collectibles. With that said, here are all the activities within each district in Marvel's Spider-Man 2:
- Astoria: FNSM Requests (1), Photo Op (2), Prowler Stashes (1), Spider-Bots (4), Symbiote Nests (1), The Flame (1)
- Central Park: EMG Experiments (2), Marko’s Memories (1), Mysterio's Mysterium (1), Photo Ops (2), Spider-Bots (2),
- Chinatown: EMF Experiments (1), Marko’s Memories (2), Mysterio's Mysterium (1), Photo Ops (2), The Flame (1), Spider-Bots (3), Symbiote Nests (1), Unidentified Targets (1)
- Downtown Brooklyn: EMF Experiments (2), FNSM Requests (1), Hunter Bases (1), Hunter Blinds (2), Marko’s Memories (1), Mysterio's Mysterium (1), Photo Ops (3), Prowler Stashes (1), Spider-Bots (4)
- Downtown Queens: Mysterio's Mysterium (1), Photos Ops (1), Prowler Stashes (1), Spider-Bots (3), Unidentified Targets (1)
- Financial District: EMF Experiments (1), FNSM Requests (1), Hunter Bases (1), Hunter Blinds (3), Marko’s Memories (4), Photo Ops (1), The Flame (1), Spider-Bots (2), Symbiote Nests (1), Unidentified Targets (1)
- Greenwich: Marko’s Memories (1), Photo Ops (2), Prowler Stashes (1), Spider-Bots
- Harlem: Cultural Museum (2), Hunter Bases (1), Hunter Blinds (3), Mysterio's Mysterium (1), Photo Ops (1), Spider-Bots (3), Symbiote Nests (2), Unidentified Targets (1)
- Hell's Kitchen: EMF Experiments (1), Photo Ops (1), Prowler Stashes (1), Spider-Bots (4)
- Little Odessa: FNSM Requests (2), Marko’s Memories (1), Photo Ops (3), Prowler Stashes (1), Spider-Bots (3), Symbiote Nests (1)
- Midtown: FNSM Requests (1), Marko’s Memories (2), Mysterio's Mysterium (1), Photo Ops (2), Prowler Stashes (1), Spider-Bots (3), Unidentified Targets (1)
- Upper East Side: Mysterio's Mysterium (1), Photo Ops (1), Spider-Bots (3), Symbiote Nests (2), Unidentified Targets (1)
- Upper West Side: Hunter Bases (1), Hunter Blinds (3), Photo Ops (1), Prowler Stashes (1), Spider-Bots (3), Symbiote Nests (1), Unidentified Targets (1)
- Williamsburg: Brooklyn Visions (4), Marko’s Memories (1), Mysterio's Mysterium (2), Photo Ops (1), Prowler Stashes (1), The Flame (1), Spider-Bots (2), Symbiote Nests (1), Unidentified Targets (1)
This is all players need to know about districts and all activities in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The game launches exclusively for Sony's latest PS5 console on October 20, 2023.