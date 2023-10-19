Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Districts and activities guide

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 features a massive open world for players to explore. Taking place across the suburbs and skyscrapers of NYC, both Miles and Peter will explore various districts around the sandbox. These areas are packed with activities to indulge in. Thanks to the new mapping mechanics, many activities will be highlighted as players explore freely.

Despite that, Trophy-chasing completionists would want to check out every nook and cranny to see if they have missed something. This guide covers everything fans need to know about the districts and all activities they house in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Engage in varied activities across districts in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

As a successor to the 2018 original, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is twice as big in terms of open-world size. This equates to more spaces to swing and fight through. To start off, here are all the districts in the game:

Astoria

Central Park

Chinatown

Downtown Brooklyn

Downtown Queens

Financial District

Greenwich

Harlem

Hell's Kitchen

Little Odessa

Midtown

Upper East Side

Upper West Side

Williamsburg

Each of these is home to a handful of varied activities. There are a dozen activities in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and here are all of them:

Brooklyn Visions

Cultural Museum

EMG Experiments

FNSM Requests

Hunter Blinds

Hunter Bases

Mysterio's Mysterium

Photo Ops

Prowler Stashes

Spider-Bots

Symbiote Nests

The Flame

Unidentified Targets

Expand Tweet

These feature different objectives and challenges, like defeating enemies or finding collectibles. With that said, here are all the activities within each district in Marvel's Spider-Man 2:

Astoria: FNSM Requests (1), Photo Op (2), Prowler Stashes (1), Spider-Bots (4), Symbiote Nests (1), The Flame (1)

FNSM Requests (1), Photo Op (2), Prowler Stashes (1), Spider-Bots (4), Symbiote Nests (1), The Flame (1) C entral Park: EMG Experiments (2), Marko’s Memories (1), Mysterio's Mysterium (1), Photo Ops (2), Spider-Bots (2),

EMG Experiments (2), Marko’s Memories (1), Mysterio's Mysterium (1), Photo Ops (2), Spider-Bots (2), Chinatown: EMF Experiments (1), Marko’s Memories (2), Mysterio's Mysterium (1), Photo Ops (2), The Flame (1), Spider-Bots (3), Symbiote Nests (1), Unidentified Targets (1)

EMF Experiments (1), Marko’s Memories (2), Mysterio's Mysterium (1), Photo Ops (2), The Flame (1), Spider-Bots (3), Symbiote Nests (1), Unidentified Targets (1) Downtown Brooklyn: EMF Experiments (2), FNSM Requests (1), Hunter Bases (1), Hunter Blinds (2), Marko’s Memories (1), Mysterio's Mysterium (1), Photo Ops (3), Prowler Stashes (1), Spider-Bots (4)

EMF Experiments (2), FNSM Requests (1), Hunter Bases (1), Hunter Blinds (2), Marko’s Memories (1), Mysterio's Mysterium (1), Photo Ops (3), Prowler Stashes (1), Spider-Bots (4) Downtown Queens: Mysterio's Mysterium (1), Photos Ops (1), Prowler Stashes (1), Spider-Bots (3), Unidentified Targets (1)

Mysterio's Mysterium (1), Photos Ops (1), Prowler Stashes (1), Spider-Bots (3), Unidentified Targets (1) Financial District: EMF Experiments (1), FNSM Requests (1), Hunter Bases (1), Hunter Blinds (3), Marko’s Memories (4), Photo Ops (1), The Flame (1), Spider-Bots (2), Symbiote Nests (1), Unidentified Targets (1)

EMF Experiments (1), FNSM Requests (1), Hunter Bases (1), Hunter Blinds (3), Marko’s Memories (4), Photo Ops (1), The Flame (1), Spider-Bots (2), Symbiote Nests (1), Unidentified Targets (1) Greenwich: Marko’s Memories (1), Photo Ops (2), Prowler Stashes (1), Spider-Bots

Marko’s Memories (1), Photo Ops (2), Prowler Stashes (1), Spider-Bots Harlem: Cultural Museum (2), Hunter Bases (1), Hunter Blinds (3), Mysterio's Mysterium (1), Photo Ops (1), Spider-Bots (3), Symbiote Nests (2), Unidentified Targets (1)

Cultural Museum (2), Hunter Bases (1), Hunter Blinds (3), Mysterio's Mysterium (1), Photo Ops (1), Spider-Bots (3), Symbiote Nests (2), Unidentified Targets (1) Hell's Kitchen: EMF Experiments (1), Photo Ops (1), Prowler Stashes (1), Spider-Bots (4)

EMF Experiments (1), Photo Ops (1), Prowler Stashes (1), Spider-Bots (4) Little Odessa: FNSM Requests (2), Marko’s Memories (1), Photo Ops (3), Prowler Stashes (1), Spider-Bots (3), Symbiote Nests (1)

FNSM Requests (2), Marko’s Memories (1), Photo Ops (3), Prowler Stashes (1), Spider-Bots (3), Symbiote Nests (1) Midtown: FNSM Requests (1), Marko’s Memories (2), Mysterio's Mysterium (1), Photo Ops (2), Prowler Stashes (1), Spider-Bots (3), Unidentified Targets (1)

FNSM Requests (1), Marko’s Memories (2), Mysterio's Mysterium (1), Photo Ops (2), Prowler Stashes (1), Spider-Bots (3), Unidentified Targets (1) Upper East Side: Mysterio's Mysterium (1), Photo Ops (1), Spider-Bots (3), Symbiote Nests (2), Unidentified Targets (1)

Mysterio's Mysterium (1), Photo Ops (1), Spider-Bots (3), Symbiote Nests (2), Unidentified Targets (1) Upper West Side: Hunter Bases (1), Hunter Blinds (3), Photo Ops (1), Prowler Stashes (1), Spider-Bots (3), Symbiote Nests (1), Unidentified Targets (1)

Hunter Bases (1), Hunter Blinds (3), Photo Ops (1), Prowler Stashes (1), Spider-Bots (3), Symbiote Nests (1), Unidentified Targets (1) Williamsburg: Brooklyn Visions (4), Marko’s Memories (1), Mysterio's Mysterium (2), Photo Ops (1), Prowler Stashes (1), The Flame (1), Spider-Bots (2), Symbiote Nests (1), Unidentified Targets (1)

This is all players need to know about districts and all activities in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The game launches exclusively for Sony's latest PS5 console on October 20, 2023.