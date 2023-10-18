5 things to consider before buying Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is just around the corner, meaning players must wait much longer to get their hands on Insomniac Games' latest superhero adventure. Fans of the original will keenly be looking forward to Peter Parker and Miles Morales' upcoming adventure. However, newcomers may be out of the loop and would like to know more about the game.

Here's all you need to know before diving into Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to make an informed decision on whether to buy the game.

Everything to know about Marvel's Spider-Man 2

1) It is a successor to the 2018 original and its standalone sequel

Experience a new action-packed tale (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

This is technically the third entry in Insomniac's Spider-Man saga. The original launched on the PlayStation 4 back in 2018, blowing fans away as one of the best superhero games made at that point. This was followed by Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales in 2020, a standalone game focusing on the adventures of the titular hero.

The 2023 entry occurs 19 months after the original and nine months after Miles Morales. As such, events that occured in those titles have direct consequences in this upcoming installment, as players control both heroes in one complete package. This time, get ready to face off against new villains like Kraken while the iconic symbiote also forms a key element of the story.

2) Control two different Spideys through the campaign

Which is your pick? (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Both Peter Parker and Miles Morales are the stars of the show in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. You will play as both characters through the story, each featuring distinct storylines, set pieces, and more. They will even have unique abilities to aid them in combat against various villains.

Any upgrades for suit and tech, however, will be shared. This way, you can continue to progress through the plot without having to worry about upgrades. Switching between the two is also seamless, although certain segments will force you to play as one or another hero. On that note...

3) This is a single-player experience

Team up with the other Spidey, but solo (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

In line with past games in the series, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is a purely single-player experience. So, two players will not be able to control one hero each. This might seem disappointing to some fans, but that is how the game is designed, especially the set pieces.

As mentioned before, the seamless switching should alleviate the boredom of playing as one hero. Furthermore, when you fight across NYC as Peter or Miles, the other hero will continue their vigilante efforts in the background. In fact, you can even stumble across the other AI-controlled partner in the overworld, who can even aid in combat by teaming up.

4) Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is a PlayStation 5 exclusive

The upcoming superhero game is home to Sony's latest gaming machine (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

All of this and more is made thanks to the power of the PlayStation 5. Insomniac Games has ensured this is their best gaming effort yet. From minimal pop-in across the open world despite fast camera panning across the landscape to instant load times, it certainly would not be feasible on the last-gen PS4.

Furthermore, there's additional detail across all assets, much greater draw distances, significantly higher car and population density, and more. There are also Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart-inspired portal transitions, which are much smoother now.

If that was not impressive enough, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 even utilizes raytracing across all modes, whether Performance or Fidelity mode.

5) The game is available across two different editions

You can purchase either the base game or the Digital Deluxe Edition. The former includes just the core experience. The latter, however, comes packed with extra goodies, such as different types of suits. This includes:

Base Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game

Five unique suits for Peter.

Five unique suits for Miles.

Additional Photo Mode items.

Two Skill Points.

Pre-order incentive items.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launches on PS5 on October 20, 2023.