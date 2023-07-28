Best Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart graphics settings for Steam Deck

Ratchet and Clank Rift is Steam Deck Verified. Therefore, handheld gamers on the Valve console can have a great experience without having to rely on translation layers like ProtonDB that only chew through a title's performance. Rift Apart runs pretty well out of the box. However, gamers can customize a lot of settings in this offering to get a solid 60-FPS experience on the Deck.

This article will offer the best graphics settings for this new PlayStation port. Since it can be played at 30 and 60 FPS, and the Deck can handle both, this piece will include settings ideal for gamers with either preference.

Best Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart graphics settings for 30 FPS on the Steam Deck

The Steam Deck runs Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart at 30 FPS out of the box. However, it is recommended to make a couple of tweaks here and there to ensure a decent experience without any frame drops.

The best settings for a flawless 30 FPS experience are as follows:

Display

Monitor: Default

Default Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1280 x 800

1280 x 800 Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Vsync: On

On Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Calibration

Brightness: 50

50 HDR: Off

Off HDR max luminance: 1400

1400 HDR paper white: 200

200 Contrast: 10

Upscaling

DLSS frame generation: Off

Off Upscale method: AMD FSR 2.1

AMD FSR 2.1 Upscale quality: Dynamic

Dynamic Upscale sharpness: 0

0 Dynamic resolution scaling: 30

30 Anti-aliasing: AMD FSR 2.1

Graphics

Preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: Low

Low Texture filtering: Trilienar

Trilienar Shadow quality: Low

Low Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Screen space reflections: Off

Off Ray traced reflections: Off

Off Ray traced shadows: Off

Off Ray traced ambient occlusion: Off

Off Reflection Resolution: Off

Off Object range: N/A

N/A Level of Detail: Medium

Medium Traffic density: Low

Low Hair quality: Low

Low Hair quality: Low

Low Weather particle quality: Low

Low Phantom dash effect: On

On Depth of field: Medium

Medium Field of view: 70

70 Motion blur strength: According to your preference

According to your preference Bloom: On

Best Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart graphics settings for 60 FPS on the Steam Deck

60 FPS on the Steam Deck in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart is possible, albeit with some sacrifices in visual quality. Gamers should consider cranking the resolution down to 1280 x 720 for a flawless 60-frames-per-second experience.

The best graphics options for 60 FPS in this third-person action-adventure are listed below:

Display

Monitor: Default

Default Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1280 x 720

1280 x 720 Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Vsync: On

On Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Calibration

Brightness: 50

50 HDR: Off

Off HDR max luminance: 1400

1400 HDR paper white: 200

200 Contrast: 10

Upscaling

DLSS frame generation: Off

Off Upscale method: AMD FSR 2.1

AMD FSR 2.1 Upscale quality: Performance

Performance Upscale sharpness: 0

0 Dynamic resolution scaling: 30

30 Anti-aliasing: AMD FSR 2.1

Graphics

Preset: Low

Low Texture quality: Low

Low Texture filtering: Trilienar

Trilienar Shadow quality: Low

Low Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Screen space reflections: Off

Off Ray traced reflections: Off

Off Ray traced shadows: Off

Off Ray traced ambient occlusion: Off

Off Reflection Resolution: Off

Off Object range: N/A

N/A Level of Detail: Low

Low Traffic density: Low

Low Hair quality: Low

Low Hair quality: Low

Low Weather particle quality: Low

Low Phantom dash effect: On

On Depth of field: Medium

Medium Field of view: 70

70 Motion blur strength: According to your preference

According to your preference Bloom: On

The Steam Deck isn't the most powerful of pixel pushers. This handheld console features a last-gen Van Gogh SoC that doesn't support the latest features like ray tracing and more. Despite these hardware limitations, the device manages to deliver a superb experience in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart.