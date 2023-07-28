Best Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart graphics settings for Steam Deck

Ratchet and Clank Rift is Steam Deck Verified. Therefore, handheld gamers on the Valve console can have a great experience without having to rely on translation layers like ProtonDB that only chew through a title's performance. Rift Apart runs pretty well out of the box. However, gamers can customize a lot of settings in this offering to get a solid 60-FPS experience on the Deck.
This article will offer the best graphics settings for this new PlayStation port. Since it can be played at 30 and 60 FPS, and the Deck can handle both, this piece will include settings ideal for gamers with either preference.
Best Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart graphics settings for 30 FPS on the Steam Deck
The Steam Deck runs Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart at 30 FPS out of the box. However, it is recommended to make a couple of tweaks here and there to ensure a decent experience without any frame drops.
The best settings for a flawless 30 FPS experience are as follows:
Display
- Monitor: Default
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1280 x 800
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Vsync: On
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
Calibration
- Brightness: 50
- HDR: Off
- HDR max luminance: 1400
- HDR paper white: 200
- Contrast: 10
Upscaling
- DLSS frame generation: Off
- Upscale method: AMD FSR 2.1
- Upscale quality: Dynamic
- Upscale sharpness: 0
- Dynamic resolution scaling: 30
- Anti-aliasing: AMD FSR 2.1
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
- Texture quality: Low
- Texture filtering: Trilienar
- Shadow quality: Low
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Screen space reflections: Off
- Ray traced reflections: Off
- Ray traced shadows: Off
- Ray traced ambient occlusion: Off
- Reflection Resolution: Off
- Object range: N/A
- Level of Detail: Medium
- Traffic density: Low
- Hair quality: Low
- Hair quality: Low
- Weather particle quality: Low
- Phantom dash effect: On
- Depth of field: Medium
- Field of view: 70
- Motion blur strength: According to your preference
- Bloom: On
Best Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart graphics settings for 60 FPS on the Steam Deck
60 FPS on the Steam Deck in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart is possible, albeit with some sacrifices in visual quality. Gamers should consider cranking the resolution down to 1280 x 720 for a flawless 60-frames-per-second experience.
The best graphics options for 60 FPS in this third-person action-adventure are listed below:
Display
- Monitor: Default
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1280 x 720
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Vsync: On
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
Calibration
- Brightness: 50
- HDR: Off
- HDR max luminance: 1400
- HDR paper white: 200
- Contrast: 10
Upscaling
- DLSS frame generation: Off
- Upscale method: AMD FSR 2.1
- Upscale quality: Performance
- Upscale sharpness: 0
- Dynamic resolution scaling: 30
- Anti-aliasing: AMD FSR 2.1
Graphics
- Preset: Low
- Texture quality: Low
- Texture filtering: Trilienar
- Shadow quality: Low
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Screen space reflections: Off
- Ray traced reflections: Off
- Ray traced shadows: Off
- Ray traced ambient occlusion: Off
- Reflection Resolution: Off
- Object range: N/A
- Level of Detail: Low
- Traffic density: Low
- Hair quality: Low
- Hair quality: Low
- Weather particle quality: Low
- Phantom dash effect: On
- Depth of field: Medium
- Field of view: 70
- Motion blur strength: According to your preference
- Bloom: On
The Steam Deck isn't the most powerful of pixel pushers. This handheld console features a last-gen Van Gogh SoC that doesn't support the latest features like ray tracing and more. Despite these hardware limitations, the device manages to deliver a superb experience in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart.