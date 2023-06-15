F1 23 is finally up and running on the Steam Deck. Initially, the game was showing an unsupported error on the Valve handheld. However, a June 14 update has solved the issue, as the latest racing game can now be played while you're away from your sim rig. Since the latest iteration of the Formula One racing game isn't any more intensive than F1 22, gamers can get up to 60 FPS on the Deck without major hiccups.

The Steam Deck can potentially run F1 23 at up to the highest possible settings in the game, thanks to its low-res 800p display. However, we don't recommend these settings because they sometimes limit the performance to 30 FPS.

However, there are many customizable settings on the console, which makes fine-tuning a bit of a chore. This article reviews the best combinations for 30 FPS and 60 FPS settings on the Steam Deck.

Best F1 23 graphics settings for Steam Deck for 60 FPS

60 FPS in F1 23 on the Steam Deck is achievable. However, you must turn down the graphics settings to maintain a stable 60+ framerate. The following graphics settings work best in the latest racing sim:

Graphics settings

Gamma adjustment : 100

: 100 Motion blur strength : 0

: 0 Steering animation: On

On Detail preset: Custom

Custom Ray tracing quality: Medium

Medium Ray-traced shadows: Off

Off Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced ambient occlusion: Off

Off Ray-traced transparent reflections: Off

Off Ray tracing DDGI: Off

Off Lighting quality: Ultra low

Ultra low Post process: Low

Low Shadows: Low

Low Particles: Low

Low Crowd: Low

Low Mirrors: Low

Low Car and helmet reflections: Ultra low

Ultra low Weather effects: Off

Off Ground cover: Low

Low Trees: Low

Low Skidmarks: Medium

Medium Skidmarks Blending: On

On Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Screen space reflections: Medium

Medium Asynchronous compute: On

On Texture streaming: High

High Variable rate shading: On

On High quality hair: On

On Nvidia Reflex: Off

Off Nvidia SER: Off

Video mode

Display Adapter: AMD RADV Vangogh

AMD RADV Vangogh Resolution: 1,200 x 800

1,200 x 800 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto VSync: Off

Off VSync interval: Auto

Auto Refresh rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz Frame rate limit: Off

Off Output monitor: As per your -reference

As per your -reference Anisotropic filtering: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: TAA only

TAA only DLSS Mode: Off

Off DLSS sharpness: Off

Off Frame generation: Off

Off AMD FSR Quality Level: Quality

Quality AMD FSR Sharpness: 25

25 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Dynamic resolution target FPS: Auto

Best F1 23 graphics settings for Steam Deck for 30 FPS

If you want better graphics fidelity on the Steam Deck and are fine with a 30 FPS experience, you can rely on a mix of medium and high settings in F1 23. The game runs considerably better with these options applied.

The best graphics options for 30 FPS in F1 23 are as follows:

Graphics settings

Gamma adjustment : 100

: 100 Motion blur strength : 0

: 0 Steering animation: On

On Detail preset: Custom

Custom Ray tracing quality: Medium

Medium Ray-traced shadows: Off

Off Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced ambient occlusion: Off

Off Ray-traced transparent reflections: Off

Off Ray tracing DDGI: Off

Off Lighting quality: Medium

Medium Post process: High

High Shadows: High

High Particles: High

High Crowd: High

High Mirrors: High

High Car and helmet reflections: High

High Weather effects: Medium

Medium Ground cover: High

High Trees: High

High Skidmarks: High

High Skidmarks Blending: On

On Ambient occlusion: HBAO+

HBAO+ Screen space reflections: High

High Asynchronous compute: On

On Texture streaming: High

High Variable rate shading: On

On High quality hair: On

On Nvidia Reflex: Off

Off Nvidia SER: Off

Video mode

Display Adapter: AMD RADV Vangogh

AMD RADV Vangogh Resolution: 1,200 x 800

1,200 x 800 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto VSync: Off

Off VSync interval: Auto

Auto Refresh rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz Frame rate limit: Off

Off Output monitor: As per your -reference

As per your -reference Anisotropic filtering: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: TAA only

TAA only DLSS Mode: Off

Off DLSS sharpness: Off

Off Frame generation: Off

Off AMD FSR Quality Level: Quality

Quality AMD FSR Sharpness: 25

25 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Dynamic resolution target FPS: Auto

The Steam Deck is a potent, portable machine to play Codemasters' latest racing game. The console also supports temporal upscaling technologies (AMD FSR), which we didn't have to use in this list. Thus, you can push the framerates even higher with that option.

