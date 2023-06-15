F1 23 is finally up and running on the Steam Deck. Initially, the game was showing an unsupported error on the Valve handheld. However, a June 14 update has solved the issue, as the latest racing game can now be played while you're away from your sim rig. Since the latest iteration of the Formula One racing game isn't any more intensive than F1 22, gamers can get up to 60 FPS on the Deck without major hiccups.
The Steam Deck can potentially run F1 23 at up to the highest possible settings in the game, thanks to its low-res 800p display. However, we don't recommend these settings because they sometimes limit the performance to 30 FPS.
However, there are many customizable settings on the console, which makes fine-tuning a bit of a chore. This article reviews the best combinations for 30 FPS and 60 FPS settings on the Steam Deck.
Best F1 23 graphics settings for Steam Deck for 60 FPS
60 FPS in F1 23 on the Steam Deck is achievable. However, you must turn down the graphics settings to maintain a stable 60+ framerate. The following graphics settings work best in the latest racing sim:
Graphics settings
- Gamma adjustment: 100
- Motion blur strength: 0
- Steering animation: On
- Detail preset: Custom
- Ray tracing quality: Medium
- Ray-traced shadows: Off
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
- Ray-traced ambient occlusion: Off
- Ray-traced transparent reflections: Off
- Ray tracing DDGI: Off
- Lighting quality: Ultra low
- Post process: Low
- Shadows: Low
- Particles: Low
- Crowd: Low
- Mirrors: Low
- Car and helmet reflections: Ultra low
- Weather effects: Off
- Ground cover: Low
- Trees: Low
- Skidmarks: Medium
- Skidmarks Blending: On
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Screen space reflections: Medium
- Asynchronous compute: On
- Texture streaming: High
- Variable rate shading: On
- High quality hair: On
- Nvidia Reflex: Off
- Nvidia SER: Off
Video mode
- Display Adapter: AMD RADV Vangogh
- Resolution: 1,200 x 800
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- VSync: Off
- VSync interval: Auto
- Refresh rate: 60 Hz
- Frame rate limit: Off
- Output monitor: As per your -reference
- Anisotropic filtering: Off
- Anti-aliasing: TAA only
- DLSS Mode: Off
- DLSS sharpness: Off
- Frame generation: Off
- AMD FSR Quality Level: Quality
- AMD FSR Sharpness: 25
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Dynamic resolution target FPS: Auto
Best F1 23 graphics settings for Steam Deck for 30 FPS
If you want better graphics fidelity on the Steam Deck and are fine with a 30 FPS experience, you can rely on a mix of medium and high settings in F1 23. The game runs considerably better with these options applied.
The best graphics options for 30 FPS in F1 23 are as follows:
Graphics settings
- Gamma adjustment: 100
- Motion blur strength: 0
- Steering animation: On
- Detail preset: Custom
- Ray tracing quality: Medium
- Ray-traced shadows: Off
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
- Ray-traced ambient occlusion: Off
- Ray-traced transparent reflections: Off
- Ray tracing DDGI: Off
- Lighting quality: Medium
- Post process: High
- Shadows: High
- Particles: High
- Crowd: High
- Mirrors: High
- Car and helmet reflections: High
- Weather effects: Medium
- Ground cover: High
- Trees: High
- Skidmarks: High
- Skidmarks Blending: On
- Ambient occlusion: HBAO+
- Screen space reflections: High
- Asynchronous compute: On
- Texture streaming: High
- Variable rate shading: On
- High quality hair: On
- Nvidia Reflex: Off
- Nvidia SER: Off
Video mode
- Display Adapter: AMD RADV Vangogh
- Resolution: 1,200 x 800
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- VSync: Off
- VSync interval: Auto
- Refresh rate: 60 Hz
- Frame rate limit: Off
- Output monitor: As per your -reference
- Anisotropic filtering: Off
- Anti-aliasing: TAA only
- DLSS Mode: Off
- DLSS sharpness: Off
- Frame generation: Off
- AMD FSR Quality Level: Quality
- AMD FSR Sharpness: 25
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Dynamic resolution target FPS: Auto
The Steam Deck is a potent, portable machine to play Codemasters' latest racing game. The console also supports temporal upscaling technologies (AMD FSR), which we didn't have to use in this list. Thus, you can push the framerates even higher with that option.