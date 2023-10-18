Marvel's Spider-Man 2: All Peter Parker & Miles Morales confirmed suits

With two Spider-Men patrolling the rooftops of NYC in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, players will have a plethora of suits to unlock, don, and beat up criminals in. More than five dozen suits are reportedly in play, with the final number likely adding several more to that.
Insomniac Games has already confirmed DLC suits that will arrive after launch in collaboration with notable cultural figures, like KidSuper, Rina Sawayama, Lando Norris, and Vinicius Junior.
So, what are the suits that have been officially confirmed as of now?
How many suits are there in Marvel's Spider-Man 2?
According to Bryan Inthihar, Insomniac's Senior Creative Director:
"Over 65 suits from the comics, movies, and multiple original designs."
The following suits have been officially confirmed so far by the developer with a glimpse at how they will look in-game. Once the title finally launches, we will get a look at all the suits that will be on offer. This article will also be updated with all the relevant information.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2: All Peter Parker confirmed suits
Aurantia Suit
Apunkalyptic Suit
Superior Spider-Man Suit
Black Symbiote Suit
25th Century Suit
Arachknight Suit
Stone Monkey Suit
Tactical Suit
Advanced Suit
Brooklyn 2099 Suit
Marvel's Spider-Man 2: All Miles Morales confirmed suits
Tokusatsu Suit
Puerto Rican Suit
Agimat Suit
Red Spectre Suit
Biomechanical Suit
EnC0ded Suit
Family Business Suit
Kumo Suit
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be released on October 20, 2023. Interested readers can check out our launch time guide to learn when the title will be released in their region.
Our review will provide a clearer outlook on whether one should take the plunge and purchase the game if they have not already.