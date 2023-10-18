Marvel's Spider-Man 2: All Peter Parker & Miles Morales confirmed suits

With two Spider-Men patrolling the rooftops of NYC in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, players will have a plethora of suits to unlock, don, and beat up criminals in. More than five dozen suits are reportedly in play, with the final number likely adding several more to that.

Insomniac Games has already confirmed DLC suits that will arrive after launch in collaboration with notable cultural figures, like KidSuper, Rina Sawayama, Lando Norris, and Vinicius Junior.

So, what are the suits that have been officially confirmed as of now?

How many suits are there in Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

According to Bryan Inthihar, Insomniac's Senior Creative Director:

"Over 65 suits from the comics, movies, and multiple original designs."

The following suits have been officially confirmed so far by the developer with a glimpse at how they will look in-game. Once the title finally launches, we will get a look at all the suits that will be on offer. This article will also be updated with all the relevant information.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: All Peter Parker confirmed suits

Aurantia Suit

Aurantia Suit with Digital Deluxe Edition (Image via Insomniac Games)

Apunkalyptic Suit

Apunkalyptic Suit available with Digital Deluxe Edition (Image via Insomniac Games)

Superior Spider-Man Suit

Superior Spider-Man Suit revealed on September 14 Showcase (Image via Insomniac Games)

Black Symbiote Suit

Black Symbiote Suit (Image via Insomniac Games)

25th Century Suit

25th Century Suit with Digital Deluxe Edition (Image via Insomniac Games)

Arachknight Suit

Pre-order bonus for Peter Parker and Miles Morales (Image via Insomniac Games)

Stone Monkey Suit

Stone Monkey with Digital Deluxe Edition (Image via Insomniac Games)

Tactical Suit

Tactical Suit with Digital Deluxe Edition (Image via Insomniac Games)

Advanced Suit

Advanced Suit (Image via Insomniac Games)

Brooklyn 2099 Suit

Brooklyn Suit revealed at NYCC (Image via Insomniac Games)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: All Miles Morales confirmed suits

Tokusatsu Suit

Tokusatsu Suit with Digital Deluxe Edition (Image via Insomniac Games)

Puerto Rican Suit

Puerto Rican Suit revealed on September 14 Showcase (Image via Insomniac Games)

Agimat Suit

Agimat Suit with Digital Deluxe Edition (Image via Insomniac Games)

Red Spectre Suit

Red Spectre suit with Digital Deluxe Edition (Image via Insomniac Games)

Biomechanical Suit

Biomechanical Suit with Digital Deluxe Edition (Image via Insomniac Games)

EnC0ded Suit

EnC0ded Suit with Digital Deluxe Edition (Image via Insomniac Games)

Family Business Suit

Family Business Suit revealed on September 14 Showcase (Image via Insomniac Games)

Kumo Suit

Kumo Suit revealed at NYCC (Image via Insomniac Games)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be released on October 20, 2023. Interested readers can check out our launch time guide to learn when the title will be released in their region.

Expand Tweet

Our review will provide a clearer outlook on whether one should take the plunge and purchase the game if they have not already.