Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is right around the corner, and fans have already begun to pre-load the game in anticipation of its release. A direct sequel to the hit 2018 game, this offering is the continuation of the story involving Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Early footage of the game released by Sony and Insomniac shows promise. While building on the foundations of 2018's Spider-Man, Insomniac looks to add a ton of new gameplay features that will be sure to excite players and fans alike in its sequel.

The 2018 smash-hit title showcased a lot of different Spidey suits, none of which were locked behind a paywall. With Marvel's Spider-Man 2 reportedly having over 60+ costumes for both Miles and Peter, fans can expect to be spoiled for choice in terms of attire as they take on some of Spidey's deadliest foes.

This article takes a look at an upcoming Spider-Man 2 DLC that will reportedly add new costumes designed and themed after celebrities.

Spider-Man 2 will reportedly add more suits and costumes designed after celebrities

Peter Parker and Miles Morales (image by Insomniac)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 seems to already have a major fan following after the success of its prequel, and with the growing popularity of the Spider-Man franchise. While several fans have been content with some of the suits that have been showcased for the upcoming title, as always, others expect more in terms of design and variety.

The following tweet mentions some celebrities who have offered a couple of Spidey suit designs. With fashion designers and actors pitching their ideas to Insomniac, fans can expect Spider-Man to look absolutely stunning in the upcoming title.

KidSuper is a fashion designer based out of Brooklyn, New York, and has reportedly partnered with F1 driver Lando Norris, football star Vinicius Jr., and John Wick Chapter 4 actor Rina Sawayama to bring fans custom-designed Spider-Man costumes that will be available in the title after launch.

Colm Dillane, also known as KidSuper, has always delighted his customers with his unique blend of fashion, style, and trends. Sony has hit the nail on the head with this partnership, as it applies a level of creativity and exclusivity to a household name like Spider-Man.

Lando Norris, one of the names involved in offering gamers new suits, is an F1 driver who races for McLaren. He has a foothold in the fashion world with Quadrant, a brand that streams video games and manufactures apparel and merchandise.

While this might seem like more of a hobby for Lando Norris, Quadrant is a successful brand that has built up a good reputation with its customer base.

Vinicius Jr. is also going to be a part of the team designing the costumes. The Real Madrid star has had an eye for fashion and apparel. He might not have a dedicated fashion store like Lando Norris, but he has always dressed for the occasion.

He took to Twitter to announce his partnership with KidSuper, and fans are excited to see what these popular celebrities can offer in the highly anticipated Spider-Man 2.

The John Wick Chapter 4 star, Rina Sawayama, has also joined forces with KidSuper. This Japanese actress has looked stunning in every role that she has played on the big screen, which has also translated to looking gorgeous for events as well. She will be bringing her amazing fashion expertise to the team, which looks incredibly star-studded.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is inching closer to its release date and fans are on the edge of their seats, waiting to swing into the city of New York. With KidSuper leading the line, fans can expect a variety of amazing suits to don while playing as the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler.