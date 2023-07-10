Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr sets date for himself to leave Santiago Bernabeu: Reports

According to El Nacional, Vinicius Junior wants to leave Real Madrid in 2035. The Brazilian winger reportedly wants to make a return to Brazilian club Flamengo to write the final chapter of his career.

Vinicius arrived in the Spanish capital from Flamengo in 2018. While he had difficulties during the initial stages of his career, with time, he has become one of Los Blancos' main players.

Possessing speed, skills, and the trademark Brazilian flare, there is no denying the Brazilian's talents. At 22, he is already one of the team's main attackers. Vinicius has so far made 225 appearances for the Madrid giants, scoring 59 goals and providing 64 assists across competitions.

Vinicius was a key player for the club last season as well, scoring 23 goals and providing 21 assists in 55 matches across competitions. He is also considered a franchise player and the Brazilian is expected to stay at the club for the foreseeable future.

The 22-tear-old, however, reportedly is not keen on retiring at Real Madrid. Rather, he wants to make a return to Flamengo for the final phase of his career.

Brazil set to appoint Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti for the 2024 Copa America

During his two Real Madrid spells, Carlo Ancelotti has had a trophy-laden stint. He has won the UEFA Champions League on both occasions with the club. The Italian is no doubt a legend of the club.

His current deal, however, will expire at the end of the 2023-24 season. Ancelotti is expected to leave the Spanish capital upon the expiration of his contract. He will join the Brazil national team, CBF president Ednaldo Rodriguez confirmed.

Rodriguez said that Fluminense coach Fernando Diniz will take charge for the next year before Ancelotti's arrival in 2024. Speaking about the matter, Rodriguez said (via The Hindu):

"This guy (Diniz) is a coach who has a nice style of play. His style is similar to the coach whop will assume the role at the Copa America, Ancelotti."

Ancelotti has so far taken charge of Los Blancos 117 times during his second stint as the Real Madrid manager. He has won 80, drawn 16, and lost 21 of those matches.

Poll : 0 votes