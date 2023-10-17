PS5 Pro specs leaked: Custom AMD Zen 2 CPU, RDNA 3 GPU, and more

The PS5 Pro has been a hot industry topic for a while now. The current base PS5 will be three years old soon, making fans hopeful for a more powerful revision. As per RedGamingTech on X (formerly Twitter), specs for the rumored Pro machine have been leaked. As expected, the yet-to-be-announced hardware will boast AMD tech for both CPU and GPU.

But would it be worth an upgrade for fans who already have a PS5? Let's take a closer look at the specs and discern that.

PS5 Pro suggested to use Zen 2 CPU and RDNA 3 GPU

Expand Tweet

The codename for the chipset is suggested to be "Viola". The PS5 Pro may feature the following specifications:

8-core custom AMD Zen 2 CPU at around 4 GHz

Custom AMD RDNA 3 hybrid GPU with 60 CUs @2500-2800 MHz

16 GB GDDR6 RAM (with 2-4 GB DDR5 allocated for OS) at 18 Gbps

It is suggested that there were multiple designs for the SoC, including Zen 4 for the CPU. Assuming that is the case, Sony reverting to Zen 2 is disappointing news. This architecture is the same as the current PS5 model. Interestingly, however, RDNA 3 for the GPU is an upgrade from RDNA 2 - more specifically, a hybrid "RDNA 3.5".

Expand Tweet

Coupled with the bigger clocks, players can expect the Pro model to reach higher frame rates and stabler resolutions. Perhaps this could result in superior raytracing performance as well. All of this is more in line with how the PS4 Pro was handled. The mid-gen refresh for Sony's last-gen machine also saw a decent boost to GPU power to support native 4K games, but the CPU boost was relatively tame.

What would be the true concern factor for most buyers is the price. The leaker did not offer any details on this element, so players might need to wait until the official announcement of the PS5 Pro to find out more. The same holds true for the release date. If it does end up launching, we are likely to see it arrive in 2024. The PS5 is currently midway through its lifecycle, and other console makers may also make similar moves.

This includes Nintendo with the next-gen Nintendo Switch 2. Given that they must keep their fanbase invested in their ecosystem and games, 2024 makes the most sense. On that note, the leaker also believes Xbox will not have a Pro variant of their Series consoles, so it would be interesting to see how Sony handles the PS5.