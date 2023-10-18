Can you replay missions in Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

While there's still a little over a day before Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is finally available, gamers are eager to learn about what awaits them in the title. Early reviews have mostly lauded the title as a worthy successor. Details are starting to seep through as we inch towards the guide embargo tomorrow (October 9). A recent tweet highlighted whether the game will feature the Mission Replay option.

The Replay Mission feature allows you to go back and do particular chapters you wish to redo without having to start the game from scratch. It adds a layer of replayability to the title, allowing you to go over the events of a chapter with a fresh set of weapons and abilities.

So, does Marvel's Spider-Man 2 feature such a mechanic?

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 does not have a Mission Replay option yet

The Mission Replay option is sadly not available in the game. This means you can't pick and choose chapters to replay and savor once you finish them. The only way left to do so is to start the game all over again. That is not an attractive option to most people who want to replay a particular mission, whether to relive the story or complete it from a different approach with abilities, skills, and suits unlocked.

That said, all hope is not lost in this respect. In a reply to a post on X (formerly Twitter) asking whether Mission Replay and New Game+ will be available, James Stevenson, the Director of Community and Marketing at Insomniac Games, said that they were "working on an update for those features but they won't be in Day 1."

This is great news for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 fans, as both the New Game+ and Mission Replay options will add to the title's replayability, thereby increasing its longevity.

When might Mission Replay be added to Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

While there is no official confirmation regarding the same, Stevenson replied to another user asking this question regarding New Game+, stating that they would likely be added before the end of the year.

Likely, Mission Replay will also be added before 2023 ends. We will update this article with official information once they are revealed by Insomniac Games.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 review

Sportskeeda's review awarded the game a stellar score of 9 out of 10. It currently holds a Metacritic score of 91, making it a must-play. While this will likely shift once the game is launched globally, there is no doubt that Insomniac Games has hit the nail on the head yet again.