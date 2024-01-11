Ultimate Spider-Man #1: Fans excited to see a major character still be alive in the new comic series

With Ultimate Spider-Man #1, writer Jonathan Hickman has completely changed the status quo of Spider-Man. Retroactively shifting the character's origins in a distinct way that no one expected to see, the comic sees a 35-year-old Peter Parker learn about his true destiny and finally become Spider-Man after receiving a message from the future.

The first issue of this comic goes to great lengths to make it clear that it is a brand-new Spider-Man story. It doesn't ignore the character's vast history that has come before but uses that as a basis to change up a few things and take Spider-Man in a completely new direction. And in there, comes one of the biggest decisions and changes that Ultimate Spider-Man #1 presents.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Ultimate Spider-Man #1.

Uncle Ben is alive in Ultimate Spider-Man #1

Ultimate Spider-Man #1 sees Uncle Ben well and alive. Instead, it's Aunt May who has passed away here. This is one of the biggest changes that Jonathan Hickman could have made to Spider-Man because of just how important the death of Uncle Ben is to the development of Peter Parker as a character.

We all know the story of Peter becoming Spider-Man after getting bit by a radioactive spider. However, he never decided to use his powers for good; instead, he made use of them for his selfish reasons. It wasn't until Uncle Ben was tragically gunned down did he realize that he had a greater responsibility, and decided to become the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man we all know and love.

A page from Ultimate Spider-Man #1 (Image via Marvel Comics)

The comic takes place in a reality where no superheroes exist. As the Maker (an evil Reed Richards) goes back in time to change everything, Peter never gets bitten by the spider and never becomes Spider-Man. This means that Uncle Ben never had to die.

The comic shows Uncle Ben as the managing editor at Daily Bugle, mourning the death of Aunt May. He also has a great working relationship with J. Jonah Jameson but decides to quit when Wilson Fisk, who is on the board of the Bugle, decides to make some unethical changes to the company. The comic then sees him decide to start a new business with Jameson.

He does maintain that father-figure-like role towards Peter in Ultimate Spider-Man #1, but this time, it looks like he is going to play a more involved role in his story, rather than just be there to help Peter realize his destiny as a hero.

Fans happy to see Uncle Ben alive

With Uncle Ben being alive and well in Ultimate Spider-Man #1, fans are extremely happy. The Spider-Man comics always had Aunt May fill in that parental role for Peter. However, since she isn't alive, it is Uncle Ben who fills that role in this series. Fans are excited to see what new fresh ideas will be brought into the comic.

Fans are particularly happy as the surprise wasn't spoiled prior to the release of the comic, and this came as a genuine shock to many. X is filled with reactions from fans praising the panels that led to this reveal.

With such a big twist, fans can't wait to see where the series goes from here. Check out the comic as it is out in stores now.