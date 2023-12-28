How is Jonathan Hickman's Ultimate Spider-Man different than Brian Michael Bendis': Differences explored

Fans will be treated to an all-new Utlimate Marvel universe when Ultimate Spider-Man by Jonathan Hickman hits stores in January. Said to be an exciting new take on the classic Webhead, this will be the first title set in the new Earth-1610 that was created by the Maker recently in Marvel comics.

However, this new Ultimate Marvel universe won't have anything to do with the one that came before it.

Jonathan Hickman's Ultimate Spider-Man is set to be quite different from Brian Michael Bendis' Ultimate comics run on the Webhead. While Bendis' run still stuck close to the status quo of Peter Parker's origins, Hickman aims to reshape it for a modern audience, and in that, there are quite a few differences to be found.

Jonathan Hickman's Ultimate Spider-Man to follow an older Peter Parker

The original Ultimate Marvel universe was a way to introduce these classic characters and teams like the Avengers and X-Men in a new way where the readers wouldn't be bogged down by years of continuity. One of the most successful titles to come out of that imprint was Brian Michael Bendis' Ultimate Spider-Man, which is regarded as one of the best runs on the character by fans.

Teaming up with artist Mark Bagley, Bendis reintroduced Peter Parker in a familiar way for a newer generation. While he tweaked things here and there, the core origins of Peter being bitten by the spider remained the same.

The entirety of the series followed him through his high school years, when he learned how to be New York's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, while also showcasing the first encounters he had with some of the biggest villains in his rogues' gallery.

Some of the villains were heavily changed here - for example, Green Goblin was introduced as a more physical threat with Norman Osborn actually taking the shape of a goblin, while Venom was an organic lifeform created by Peter's father, Richard Parker. The series would eventually end with Peter dying in a battle with the Goblin. It would then go on to introduce Miles Morales as the new Ultimate Spider-Man.

With Jonathan Hickman's Ultimate Spider-Man, however, things are going to play out quite differently. The series will be focusing on a much older Peter Parker who hasn't received his spider-powers yet and is happily married with Mary Jane.

He will also be seen with two kids of his own, and will go on to become the Wallcrawler after learning about his true destiny.

The new series will also introduce a new version of Green Goblin whose identity is still a mystery as Norman Osborn is presumably dead in this universe. The comics will also start with Aunt May already having passed, as the Parkers can be seen grieving at her grave.

Talking about taking Peter Parker in a new direction, Jonathan Hickman had this to say, as per Marvel:

"When we decided that we were going to do a book about an older Peter Parker becoming Spider-Man, we really wanted to lean into him starting his super hero life from a very different place than what's traditionally expected."

He added:

"Peter and MJ being married is one of many decisions we made that underline this being quite a 'different' kind of Spider-Man story."

Readers can check out Ultimate Spider-Man #1, when it releases in stores on January 10, 2024.