Ultimate Spider-Man: From plot to release date, learn everything about the upcoming reboot from Marvel Comics

Marvel is set to relaunch the Ultimate Spider-Man comic book series as a new Ultimate Universe, making its debut in 2024. The first line of the Ultimate Universe comic book series ran from 2000 to 2015 and reintroduced classic Marvel characters in a new light where they weren't bogged down by continuity issues, and it looks like the new Ultimate Universe is set to do the same as well.

With Ultimate Spider-Man being one of the first lineups in the series, Marvel aims to subvert the Wallcrawler in a huge way like you have never seen before. Presenting an older Peter Parker, the new comic series will be going in a new direction that is set to modernize Spider-Man for a newer generation.

Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man reboot is set to focus on an older Peter Parker

The previous Ultimate Spider-Man comic book series from writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mark Bagley, which ran from 2000 to 2009, put a spin on the classic origins of Peter Parker. It primarily focused on his high school life while interpreting him and his villains in a new light that still stuck close to the original vision of the characters.

However, according to Marvel, the new series will follow an older and much more mature Peter Parker. This version of Peter is a family man who is happily married to Mary Jane and has two children of his own as well, but hasn't received his spider powers yet. This is because the Maker, who is supposed to be an evil Reed Richards, used time travel to go back in time and craft a world without superheroes.

The series will see Peter learn about his true destiny, which will then prompt him to take up the mantle of Spider-Man. How he receives his powers will only be revealed once the comic hits the shelves. This version of the Ultimate Universe will also see Aunt May already dead, as the trailer for the comic showcased the Parkers mourning at her grave.

Among the villains, we will be seeing Kingpin take part in the story, with Ultimate Spider-Man #2 revealing the new Green Goblin too. The huge mystery here, however, will be that Norman Osborn is reportedly dead in this universe, which makes his identity unknown at this moment.

Meet the writer and artist behind the comic

Writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Marco Checchetto will be the team behind the Ultimate Spider-Man. Hickman has been a huge part of the new Ultimate Universe as he co-constructed it alongside writer Bryan Hitch. Being a huge fan favorite among readers, Hickman is primarily famous for his work on X-Men and the 2015 Secret Wars.

Talking about Ultimate Spider-Man, he said:

"When we decided that we were going to do a book about an older Peter Parker becoming Spider-Man, we really wanted to lean into him starting his super hero life from a very different place than what's traditionally expected."

Marco Checchetto is also best known for working on titles like Daredevil, Star Wars, and Avengers. This duo surely sounds promising, and it looks like they are going to be a worthy successor to the legacy that was originally crafted by Brian Michael Bendis and Mark Bagley.

You can check out Ultimate Spider-Man #1 when it releases on January 10, 2024, and will be available to purchase online and in stores.