Why are fans angry with the recent status of Spider-Man and Mary Jane in the comics? Breaking down the events 

To say the Spider-Man fandom is going through a rough patch right now would be an understatement.
Ever since that one faithful day in 2007 when One More Day came out, the relationship status of Peter Parker and Mary Jane in the comics has been a topic of discussion among fans, and that discussion usually leads to some pretty controversial conclusions.
With the recent Amazing Spider-Man outing, fans were surely taken for one huge trip when Peter Parker referred to his long-time on-and-off love interest as his sister. Causing a stir in the fanbase, this is perhaps one of the most controversial moments of this current run.
Peter Parker referes to Mary Jane as his sister in the latest issue of Amazing Spider-Man
The recent reboot of Amazing Spider-Man practically undid a lot of the stuff that was established in the current lore. Seeing Peter Parker in the middle of a war-torn battlefield with us still not knowing what took place there, we go back in time. Here we learn that his relationship with all of his close people has been strained in a way.
Aunt May is sour towards Peter as he disappeared out of nowhere, and his friends hate him as well, however, the bigger kick came in the reveal of Mary Jane's story. Having moved on from Peter, she is now in a relationship with a guy named Paul and has settled down with him while having kids as well.
While the reasoning behind why Peter and MJ aren't together still remains to be seen, it looks like these old flames probably won't get back together. The comic keeps on hinting at something having taken place between the two of them, and despite Peter's attempts at getting back MJ, he practically gets turned down at every turn.
Now, in issue 20 of the Amazing Spider-Man, this is where the real controversy lies. Peter is now in a relationship with Felicia Hardy, aka Black Cat - and here is where he reveals that he doesn't really feel the same love for Mary Jane as he used to before. He then refers to her "more like a sister," which all things considered, is definitely a weird thing to call her given their history in the comics.
Fans angry at Peter calling Mary Jane his "sister" in current comic book issue
Mary Jane's relationship with Peter Parker has been a huge issue among the Spider-Man fandom for a long time now. In One More Day, Peter Parker made a deal with the devil, Mephisto, that he would give up his marriage with Mary Jane if Aut May survived the wounds she suffered from Kingpin, and ever since then, this couple has had a rocky road in the comics.
Being on-and-off again, the current Spider-Man comics have completely flipped that narrative on their heads, and fans are pretty disappointed to see that their favourite comic book couple will just never get back together again. Showcasing disappointment to Peter calling MJ a sister, here are just some of the reactions on Twitter:
As is clear, fans are of course furious with the development of the famous duo's relationship, which is disappointing considering Peter Parker and Mary Jane are considered one of the most iconic couples in comic books. Here is hoping their story does resolve in a way that satisfies fans.