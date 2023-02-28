Why are fans angry with the recent status of Spider-Man and Mary Jane in the comics? Breaking down the events 

To say the Spider-Man fandom is going through a rough patch right now would be an understatement.

Ever since that one faithful day in 2007 when One More Day came out, the relationship status of Peter Parker and Mary Jane in the comics has been a topic of discussion among fans, and that discussion usually leads to some pretty controversial conclusions.

With the recent Amazing Spider-Man outing, fans were surely taken for one huge trip when Peter Parker referred to his long-time on-and-off love interest as his sister. Causing a stir in the fanbase, this is perhaps one of the most controversial moments of this current run.

Peter Parker referes to Mary Jane as his sister in the latest issue of Amazing Spider-Man

Cover of the latest issue of Amazing Spider-Man (Image via Marvel Comics)

The recent reboot of Amazing Spider-Man practically undid a lot of the stuff that was established in the current lore. Seeing Peter Parker in the middle of a war-torn battlefield with us still not knowing what took place there, we go back in time. Here we learn that his relationship with all of his close people has been strained in a way.

Aunt May is sour towards Peter as he disappeared out of nowhere, and his friends hate him as well, however, the bigger kick came in the reveal of Mary Jane's story. Having moved on from Peter, she is now in a relationship with a guy named Paul and has settled down with him while having kids as well.

A still from the latest issue of Amazing Spider-Man (Image via Marvel Comics)

While the reasoning behind why Peter and MJ aren't together still remains to be seen, it looks like these old flames probably won't get back together. The comic keeps on hinting at something having taken place between the two of them, and despite Peter's attempts at getting back MJ, he practically gets turned down at every turn.

Now, in issue 20 of the Amazing Spider-Man, this is where the real controversy lies. Peter is now in a relationship with Felicia Hardy, aka Black Cat - and here is where he reveals that he doesn't really feel the same love for Mary Jane as he used to before. He then refers to her "more like a sister," which all things considered, is definitely a weird thing to call her given their history in the comics.

Fans angry at Peter calling Mary Jane his "sister" in current comic book issue

Almighty Push @Khalchris_ I really want to rant about the whole Peter Parker and Mary Jane now see eachother as brother and sister thing, but I feel like I’ll just go off on a tangent about how Joe Qausada ruined Spider-Man after One More Day I really want to rant about the whole Peter Parker and Mary Jane now see eachother as brother and sister thing, but I feel like I’ll just go off on a tangent about how Joe Qausada ruined Spider-Man after One More Day

Mary Jane's relationship with Peter Parker has been a huge issue among the Spider-Man fandom for a long time now. In One More Day, Peter Parker made a deal with the devil, Mephisto, that he would give up his marriage with Mary Jane if Aut May survived the wounds she suffered from Kingpin, and ever since then, this couple has had a rocky road in the comics.

Being on-and-off again, the current Spider-Man comics have completely flipped that narrative on their heads, and fans are pretty disappointed to see that their favourite comic book couple will just never get back together again. Showcasing disappointment to Peter calling MJ a sister, here are just some of the reactions on Twitter:

Peter & MJ Parker @SpiderMarriage

#RemarryPeterMJParker Since it's been a few days since he's posted anything, I'm pretty sure this is Nick Lowe (and @Marvel , for that matter) after fan reaction to Peter telling Felicia he loves Mary Jane "like a sister" right now in the latest issue of "The Amazing Spider-Man". Since it's been a few days since he's posted anything, I'm pretty sure this is Nick Lowe (and @Marvel, for that matter) after fan reaction to Peter telling Felicia he loves Mary Jane "like a sister" right now in the latest issue of "The Amazing Spider-Man".#RemarryPeterMJParker https://t.co/SVbgW9CKYw

Sammy Stukes @Sammy_Stukes

Why do Spider-Man writers hate Peter and MJ being a happily married couple? > “She’s more like a sister”Why do Spider-Man writers hate Peter and MJ being a happily married couple? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… > “She’s more like a sister”Why do Spider-Man writers hate Peter and MJ being a happily married couple? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/5x1sxqyql1

Private Spidey @PrivateSpidey Zeb wells writing Peter to say that he loves MJ like a sister is so insane this man actively hates Spider-Man Zeb wells writing Peter to say that he loves MJ like a sister is so insane this man actively hates Spider-Man

Anarky @anarky2099 Amazing Spider-Man

I haven't been reading ASM because obvious reasons and Spider-Man editorial actually went this far?! Calling MJ Peter's 'sister'.



The context is to make Felicia feel better or whatever but it just comes off as pathetic and degrading for everyone Amazing Spider-Man I haven't been reading ASM because obvious reasons and Spider-Man editorial actually went this far?! Calling MJ Peter's 'sister'. The context is to make Felicia feel better or whatever but it just comes off as pathetic and degrading for everyone https://t.co/p6LbtDSEF9

❄️Frost the Hobidon❄️ @FrostTezuka7 Marvel what the hell are you doing? Peter has Never see MJ as a Sister. Marvel you really are Ruining Spider-Man’s run. You Hate the idea of Peter to move on, You Hate him be with Mary Jane, and you keep making him suffer. Hell you killed him of in the current SpiderVerse story. Marvel what the hell are you doing? Peter has Never see MJ as a Sister. Marvel you really are Ruining Spider-Man’s run. You Hate the idea of Peter to move on, You Hate him be with Mary Jane, and you keep making him suffer. Hell you killed him of in the current SpiderVerse story. https://t.co/FY2rgvG4ow

Richard Newby @RICHARDLNEWBY Spider-Man Twitter losing it over this one. As ever-hopeful as I’ve been for Peter and MJ, I must admit I do like the maturity of this concept of Peter recognizing his love has changed. The sister thing ain’t it. But as emotional development, I prefer it to being teased w/them. Spider-Man Twitter losing it over this one. As ever-hopeful as I’ve been for Peter and MJ, I must admit I do like the maturity of this concept of Peter recognizing his love has changed. The sister thing ain’t it. But as emotional development, I prefer it to being teased w/them. https://t.co/xNfRwuCjkp

Peter & MJ Parker @SpiderMarriage Literally every issue of The Amazing Spider-Man before vol. 6 #20 had Peter trying to see Mary Jane, wanting to talk to her, and still being in love with her, to suddenly in 1 issue say his true love is "more like a sister" and that his love for her has changed.



*headdesk* Literally every issue of The Amazing Spider-Man before vol. 6 #20 had Peter trying to see Mary Jane, wanting to talk to her, and still being in love with her, to suddenly in 1 issue say his true love is "more like a sister" and that his love for her has changed.*headdesk* https://t.co/7Ea0gh8gxA

As is clear, fans are of course furious with the development of the famous duo's relationship, which is disappointing considering Peter Parker and Mary Jane are considered one of the most iconic couples in comic books. Here is hoping their story does resolve in a way that satisfies fans.

