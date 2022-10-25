Mephisto is rumored to make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe once more after the famed days of WandaVision ended, only this time to show up in Ironheart.

With rumors about Marvel's devil circulating for so many years now, the latest batch of them indicate that he will be played by none other than Sacha Baron Cohen of Borat fame.

With Cohen set to step into the role of Mephisto in Ironheart, it could bring about a lot of complications to the MCU as the antagonist Hood's story might have to change as well. So, with rumors now making the rounds on the internet, let's take a look at who Mephisto is and what to expect in the future.

Exploring the origins of Mephisto

Being the literal devil himself, Mephisto first appeared as a serpent in Bible Tales for Young Folk #1 in April, 1953, and then went on to make his first full appearance in Silver Surfer #3 in September, 1968. He was created by Stan Lee, John Buscema and Jerry Robinson.

According to Fandom, he is an interdimensional demon who rules a pocket dimension called "Hell" or "Hades". However, it's not the same Hell as seen in Christian mythology or Hades, who is a part of the Greek pantheon as well. His origin is also quite tricky as there isn't one specific story that describes it.

The most popular one, of course, is which talks about the birth of Nemesis and takes us all the way back to the beginning of the time, where he was born and alone in the first cosmos of the universe. Nemesis would use his own immense powers and use them to create life, sadly they would turn out to be the first demons, and he would be deeply saddened by it and go around wiping them out.

Sad to be alone, Nemesis would end up committing suicide, which would cause his remains to be created into the Infinity Stones. The demons would then be reborn once more, and Mephisto would end up being a part of it, however, the powers of the stones would be forbidden for him.

There is also another story that talks about Demogorge, the Elder God, killing the members of his race and ending their rule. From their deaths, a dark energy would be let out that would lead to the creation of the demons, which again included our red-colored friend.

Of course because of being a demon, he has superhuman strength that gives him an edge in battles. Being a literal demon, he can magically manipulate stuff too and has a great healing factor which makes him immortal. He can even grant you specific wishes, but at a certain price - the most famous example of it being in Spider-Man: One More Day that saw the devil make people forget about Peter Parker's identity as Spider-Man, but also did rid him of his relationship with Mary Jane.

If Sacha Baron Cohen is indeed playing Mephisto, then we will soon come to know when Ironheart starts streaming on Disney+ next year.

