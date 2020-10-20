Twitter reacts as Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat set to 'face-off' against DrLupo on Twitch 

In what promises to be an iconic crossover, Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat is all set to appear on Twitch, alongside popular streamer DrLupo, in what is being billed as 'a battle for global supremacy.'
The satirical fictional character, Borat, is a Kazakh journalist who was the protagonist of the 2006 mockumentary, where Sacha Baron Cohen put in an iconic performance as a man who espouses outrageous viewpoints and exhibits a general vulgar disposition, replete with tongue-in-cheek humor.
Recently, Borat has become quite the social media star, courtesy of his recent appearance on Twitter, where a majority of his tweets center around taking shots at President Donald Trump.
It now looks like his newfound celebrity status as a social media star is all set to witness a major shot in the arm, as Borat is officially set to appear on Twitch, alongside Dr Lupo:
The event is officially set to take place on October 20 at 3 pm PT/6 pm ET/11 pm BST, and the showdown is expected to be an instant classic, replete with trademark quips and rebuttals.
Borat's Twitch appearance is sure to elevate the hype surrounding the release of the original film's highly anticipated sequel called Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which is set to release on the 23rd of October, on Amazon Prime Video.
Borat is ready to take over Twitch ft. Dr Lupo
Sacha Baron Cohen is known for portraying a plethora of satirical characters throughout the course of his career, but the most iconic remains that of Borat Sagdiyev, the bumbling Kazakh Journalist with a penchant for being inappropriate.
The Golden-Globe Award winner has consistently been rated as one of the top comedians in the world, and expect him to bring a perfect blend of Borat's innate clumsiness and his trademark wit when he appears on Twitch this Tuesday.
He will be streaming alongside Dr Lupo, one of Twitch's most-followed personalities, currently with 4.3 million followers.
After achieving a significant amount of success in Fortnite, he switched to playing games such as Escape from Tarkov and Fall Guys, where he is considered as one of the best at what he does.
The unique pairing of Borat and DrLupo has certainly piqued the interest of fans, who took to Twitter to respond to this development:
With Borat all set to appear on Twitch, the hype could not get any more real than this, as the world officially gears up to witness the man with an acerbic tongue steal the show on Twitch.
Published 20 Oct 2020, 16:19 IST