Avengers: Secret Wars is reported to have a runtime of 5 hours

Avengers: Secret Wars is speculated to draw inspiration from 2015 comics

Avengers: Secret Wars, the next big installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is rumored to span a total of five hours. This film is expected to be divided into two parts, although Disney has not officially confirmed this information. The structure of the movie is said to follow the same approach as Marvel's previous releases, such as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, which were filmed consecutively and released about a year apart.

The storyline for Avengers: Secret Wars is said to heavily borrow from the comics, most notably the 2015 series, which involved the collapse of the multiverse and the subsequent formation of a battle world by Dr. Doom. Nonetheless, Kang the Conqueror might be significant in this adaptation, judging from the fact that it will follow The Kang Dynasty in Secret Wars.

As such, it is speculative about what story will be told and how it might include incursions and other elements from the Marvel universe. As for the directorial aspect, the successor to the Russo brothers, who directed previous Avengers films, has not been confirmed. Names like Ryan Coogler have been rumored, but no official announcements have been made. The cast of the film is also yet to be confirmed, but it is anticipated to feature major MCU characters.

Secret Wars is part of Phase 6 and will probably be one of the most important points in the evolution of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's worth noting that The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars are set to conclude the Multiverse Saga, which began with movies like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

This story could introduce the X-Men to the MCU, as the original Se­cret Wars comic series was a significant crossove­r event that resulte­d in major changes to the Marvel unive­rse. It united characters from different franchises and altere­d how events unfolded.

Accordingly, it is also suggested that the MCU’s storytelling approach might undergo a drastic shift in the wake of its possible adaptation of Avengers: Secret Wars. Hence, this may lead to the Multiverse Saga ending sometime in 2027 with phase 7. As a result, there could be an entirely separate universe starting up alongside the main one, thereby making newcomers easily catch up.

With this manner too, there are chances that the Infinity Saga will end at Phase 7 or 8 by retiring some key characters. In general, although there is still a lot of speculation surrounding Avengers: Secret Wars, it seems that the movie is set to become one of the most ambitious and potentially game-changing projects in the MCU. This is due to its duration, intricate plot, and significant influence on the overarching storyline of the franchise.

Avengers: Secret Wars is slated for its theatrical release on May 7, 2027.