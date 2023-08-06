Why Doctor Strange got a third eye at the end of the Multiverse of Madness: Exploring the purpose it serves for him

Doctor Strange has always been among the most popular and enigmatic characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His exceptional sorcery and power to manipulate the fabric of reality, blended with his intelligence, made him the sorcerer supreme. Fans of the franchise and avid moviegoers were surprised and curious as the post-credit scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness revealed the "third eye" in Strange's head. This mystical development left fans confused while questioning its origin and purpose.

In many cultures, the third eye is a symbol of enhanced intuition, higher perception, and spiritual insight. In this scenario, what the purpose of it is in Strange's life is a debatable matter.

Nerds across the globe are coming up with their hypotheses.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness movie.

How Doctor Strange got his third eye: A symbol of ascension

Evil Doctor Strange with the third eye open (Image via MCU)

If we track back the history of Doctor Strange's third eye in the comics, it was represented as the physical manifestation of the "Eye of Agamotto." However, in the movie, it was previously shown in the head of Strange's evil version. He was using the Darkhold, and even our Doctor Strange grew it after using the book briefly.

However, in the first installment of this franchise, we see the ancient one giving a command to Dr. Strange to open his third eye. So, it might not just be the Darkhold. In future movies, it may be revealed that he developed his ability after the journey or that some sorcerers like Dr. Strange and Vishanti are destined to achieve this.

Doctor Strange Sleepwalking (Image via MCU)

The appearance of the third eye in the movie can symbolize Stephen Strange ascending toward new directions and heights of mystical abilities. In this movie, Dr. Strange faces multiple creatures and forces from the multiverse, forcing him to push his limits, whether using Darkhold to sleepwalk or travel through the multiverse. So, at the movie's end, it may unlock his new abilities due to his mystical journey.

Journey of the Multiverse

In the post-credit scene, apart from Strange's third eye, we are introduced to Clea, she opens a portal for Strange, and they start their journey through the Multiverse. The newly opened eye can be a new way to see the Multiverse for the sorcerer. His human eyes may help him see in three dimensions; the third eye can become a way to see beyond it and explore all the dimensions.

During his sleepwalking, we got to see how he was controlling souls. With this newfound purpose, Doctor Strange can become the guardian of souls. As a protector of the earth realm, he can also become the person who maintains the balance between good and evil on a cosmic level for souls.

The introduction of Clea

Clea and Dr Strange (Image via MCU)

Clea is another mystical sorcerer who was introduced in the movie. At first glance, it seemed she might attack Strange during her appearance. However, Clea mentioned that Strange's action caused something in the Multiverse, and both must fix it.

Till now, we have yet to determine what she was referring to as the hazard Strange caused in "Spiderman: No Way Home" or the use of Darkhold. However, it is almost certain that the third eye will be important in this journey.

Unraveling the mystery behind Doctor Strange's third eye

Since the movie's release, multiple theories have explored its comic origins and the character's future in the MCU. Some people connect it to Darkhold; some relate it to his extreme journey in the movie; and some speculate on the first movie to conclude that it may be his fate.

However, we have to wait to find the actual answer. Till then, we can only hope these new powers don't make him corrupt like in the "What If" series, and that he stays like Doctor Strange, who was ready to suffer in Dormamu's hand for eternity to save this realm.