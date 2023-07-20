What If...? season 2: Release date prediction, cast, latest updates, and more

In a world where imagination knows no bounds, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) returns with the highly anticipated series What If...? season 2. Building upon the resounding success of its debut season, the creators are prepared to take viewers on a fresh journey filled with infinite possibilities, unveiling unseen twists and turns that will leave audiences both astonished and thrilled.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic What If...? comic book series, It's a captivating show that pushes the limits of what we perceive as reality, providing fans with a journey, through dimensions and thought-provoking situations.

What If...? season 2 promises to redefine storytelling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by unraveling tales that exist beyond our beloved heroes known realms.

What If...? Season 2: Anticipated release date, confirmed cast, and exciting updates

The initial installment of What If...? made its debut on Disney+ on August 11, 2021. During San Diego Comic Con in July 2022 it was announced that a What If...? season 2 was in the works. Originally set to air in 2023 the release date has been postponed and is now anticipated to be in the first quarter of 2024.

There hasn't been an official statement about the cast yet. It’s expected that the upcoming second season of What If...? will bring back several actors reprising their roles from the previous season. This includes Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher, Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter, Josh Brolin as Thanos, and Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

Marvel aims to bring in actors from Phase 4 projects such as Shang Chi and Eternals to lend their voices for What If...? season 2. The series has already demonstrated Marvel's ability to assemble talents like Simu Liu, Kumail Nanjiani, Angelina Jolie, and Florence Pugh. Additionally, Laurence Fishburne will make an appearance as his Ant-Man character.

Season 2 of What If...? will take a dive into the concept of the Multiverse (Image via Marvel)

During San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel Studios unveiled that a new character named Kahori would be introduced in What If...? season 2. Kahori, the superhero of American descent will have Stephanie Beatriz as her voice actor.

Season 2 of What If...? will take a dive into the concept of the Multiverse. It is highly anticipated to have some guest appearances as well. The first season of What If...? was truly captivating as it presented a variety of stories each exploring a What if?" scenario. For instance, one episode explored what could have happened if Peggy Carter had received the Super Soldier Serum of Steve Rogers.

However, What If...? season 2 is expected to be even more ambitious than the first. The season will feature new characters, new stories, and more exploration of the Multiverse.

It is speculated that the focus of season 2 could revolve around the Multiversal War, which was subtly hinted at in the first season of What If... ? (Image via Marvel)

The details about the plot for the What If...? season 2 are scarce. However, there have been rumors circulating about what the upcoming season might entail. According to some fans, it is speculated that the focus of this season could revolve around the Multiversal War, which was subtly hinted at in the first season.

Alternatively, there are those who believe that this season will delve into the origins and backstory of the Infinity Stones. Lastly, another theory suggests that there might be a crossover, between this animated series and the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movies.

How What If...? Impacts the MCU's future

What If...? has been compared to works that explore alternate dimensions, such, as the films Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the TV series Loki. However What If...? stands out by focusing on the MCU. This series offer fans a glimpse into what could have happened if their beloved MCU characters had made choices.

The impact of What If...? on the MCU has already been significant. The first season introduced the concept of the Multiverse to the MCU, which has since become an element in recent MCU movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home. Anticipations are high for the second season as it delves deeper into exploring the Multiverse and its implications, for our beloved Marvel characters.