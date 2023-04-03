The role of the Eternals in the MCU

Eternals are a group of extraordinary characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They possess an array of incredible abilities, including super strength, immortality, and the power to manipulate matter and energy. They were created by Celestials, an ancient cosmic entity, and have been tasked with defending the Earth against the Deviants, a race of destructive beings.

Despite their importance, they are relatively unknown to many audiences. As the MCU continues to expand with new characters and storylines, they represent a unique and fascinating addition to the franchise. Their long history and cosmic powers make them a perfect fit for the larger universe and could potentially play a major role in future events.

Nevertheless, their abilities and backstory provide endless opportunities for exciting stories and epic battles. Their inclusion in the franchise promises to take the MCU to new and exciting heights.

How Eternals will impact the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Fans have seen how powerful they can be in the film Eternals, which was released in 2021. Their ability to impact the future of the MCU is only through their unique powers and abilities. They possess the ability to manipulate matter and energy, which makes them one of the most formidable beings in the MCU.

One aspect is their history and backstory, which can provide a rich tapestry of storylines and potential plot points for future films. While some fans found certain aspects of the first film a little disappointing, the characters could provide a unique perspective on the MCU's larger narrative. They could also offer new insights into the world of superheroes and villains.

In the comic book series, AVENGERS (1963) #232, Gilgamesh and Sersi were the first Eternals from Earth to join the Avengers team. This has led some fans to speculate that they could potentially align themselves with the Avengers or have a more significant impact on the overarching narrative of the Marvel Universe.

They possess the ability to manipulate matter and energy. (Image via Marvel)

Perhaps most importantly, they could represent a new era for the MCU. As the franchise continues to expand, it is essential to introduce new and exciting characters that can keep audiences engaged and invested in the universe's larger narrative. This is what makes Eternals a perfect addition to the franchise and could help to introduce a new era of Marvel films.

Of course, with any new addition to the MCU, there is always the risk of alienating fans or detracting from the larger narrative. It will be essential for the MCU to handle the introduction of the Eternals with care and ensure that their involvement in future films and storylines is done in a way that feels organic and engaging.

Will there be an Eternals 2 movie?

Although the first movie was a success, a sequel to the film has not been officially confirmed as of April 2023. It is unclear when the release date for Eternals 2 will be, as it is not currently part of Phase 5 or 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is likely due to the lack of a concrete storyline for the sequel, as the first movie wrapped up most of its plot points.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding its sequel, fans of the first movie remain hopeful for its continuation. With its unique characters and powerful themes, the franchise has the potential to become an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

