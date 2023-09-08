Acclaimed director Sam Raimi is apparently being considered to direct the highly anticipated Avengers: Secret Wars, in a surprise twist for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The news comes from the Twitter account MyTimeToShineHello, which has previously provided leaks that turned out to be true.

Although no official details have been released, Avengers: Secret Wars is expected to reunite Raimi with Tobey Maguire, the original Spider-Man, and may even feature Hugh Jackman, who recently returned in Deadpool 3.

Kevin Feige made the formal announcements for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars at San Diego Comic-Con last year. Together, these two films will serve as the two-part conclusion to the Multiverse Saga. They will be released barely a year apart from one another, as was the case with Infinity War and Endgame.

However, this time, they won't be shot back-to-back and will be produced by two different teams of writers and directors.

As fans are aware, Destin Daniel Cretton has signed on for both The Kang Dynasty and 'Shang-Chi 2,' so nobody knows what Marvel Studios has planned with directors and their schedules.

What Does Sam Raimi directing Avengers: Secret Wars mean for the MCU?

After his departure from the Spider-Man franchise in 2007, Raimi returned to the superhero genre with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Despite criticism, the filmmaker's distinct directorial style earned praise in the Doctor Strange sequel.

Because Doctor Strange 2 is part of the Multiverse Saga, it is commonly believed that Raimi will remain involved with the franchise, with rumors of a third Doctor Strange movie already developing.

There has been some debate, however, within the community around the choice of Sam Raimi as the director for Avengers: Secret Wars. Fans wonder if Raimi's special directorial approach would work with the epic scope and ensemble cast of an Avengers movie.

Raimi does have a strong track record in the superhero genre, having directed classics like Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2, which implies that he is more than capable of producing an engaging film.

With the Russo brothers directing the previous installments, audiences will have to wait and see if the new director can hold a candle to epics like Avengers: Infinity War.

Fans eagerly await the next instalment in the MCU's Multiverse Saga, with rumours suggesting that Raimi may play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the franchise. It appears that Michael Waldron is still writing the script, despite the rumours that he's been fired.

Currently set for a release on May 7, 2027, Avengers: Secret Wars promises to be a landmark entry into the MCU.