Nicolas Cage rumored to return as Ghost Rider in Avengers: Secret Wars

In a new development for the Avengers' highly anticipated Secret Wars film, actor Nicolas Cage is rumored to reprise his unforgettable and full-of-life role as Ghost Rider for the film. The news was reported by a popular X handle named Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) in a tweet made on August 21, 2023. It reads,

"Nicolas Cage will return as Ghost Rider in Avengers Secret Wars."

The news comes after speculations of the Marvel reboot arose earlier in July 2023 at the San Diego Comic Con when Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, announced that "Earth’s Mightiest Heroes might reunite for two movies, one of which is Avengers: Secret Wars." Evidently, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is growing by leaps and bounds, and there is no coming back for the makers.

Besides Avengers: Secret Wars, Nicolas Cage will reprise the role of Ghost Rider for an upcoming solo film

Written and directed by Mark Steven Johnson, Ghost Rider first appeared in the 2007 film of the same title, featuring Nicolas Cage in the lead as Johnny Blaze, a stunt motorcyclist as depicted in the Marvel Comics. The action-thriller revolves around Blaze's life, particularly the circumstances that lead him to sell his "soul" and become the bounty hunter of an evil demon, Mephistopheles.

Despite Ghost Rider's 2007 debut release not receiving much critical acclaim, the film went on to hold a strong box office reception, enjoying a massive fan following over the years. This was followed by a 2011 sequel titled Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, which contradictorily tanked, having very poor critic ratings and a low box office collection.

However, at the time, Marvel's Cinematic Universe had not reached the peak of its present fanbase and loyalties. Since then, the studio has grown to be influential over the years, developing popular fantasy superheroes like Captain America, the Hulk, Iron Man, etc. With Marvel’s steady growth and ambition to expand its universe with Secret Wars, the studio's legacy characters are in for a reboot.

Amongst these, we already know of Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine crossover in Deadpool 3. It will now be interesting to see Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider in Secret Wars. Despite being an MCU character, Ghost Rider has not shared screen space with other Avengers; the collaboration is the first of its kind.

Thus, it will be interesting to see how the character is accommodated in the upcoming 2026 assembly of the Multiverse's Mightiest Heroes. Adding on to this thrill is also the conjecture passing about the character getting his own new solo legacy film. According to Fandomwire, Marvel Studios is developing a Ghost Rider solo project.

However, this was prior to the WGA strike, which began in May 2023. The rumors surrounding the project have not yet been confirmed or denied by Marvel, leaving room for plenty of speculation and hope on behalf of eager fans. It is most likely that the studios will take the solo project forward after the SAG-AFTRA strikes end next year.

While it is most likely that Nicolas Cage will reprise the role for the franchise's upcoming solo film as well, a section of fans within the Ghost Rider fandom believe that Gabriel Luna's portrayal will be even more deserving. For the uninitiated, Luna played Robbie Reyes, the fourth Ghost Rider, in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 4, a performance equally applauded by fans.

Whether or not Gabriel Luna gets a chance to feature in the solo project, for now it is known that Avengers: Secret Wars will feature Nicolas Cage. The Academy Award-winning actor is also in the news for his upcoming collaboration on Dream Scenario with the indie production house A24, slated for a November 10, 2023, release.