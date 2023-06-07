"We're in a Cage renaissance": Nicolas Cage's Sympathy for the Devil trailer takes Twitter by storm

The trailer for Nicolas Cage's new film, titled Sympathy for the Devil, has been released, taking the internet by storm. Over the years, Cage has risen to legendary status thanks to his one-of-a-kind films, and it seems like his latest outing is set to continue this tradition.

The trailer for Sympathy for the Devil is brimming with action, drama, epic dialogues, stunts, and of course, the brilliance of Nicolas Cage's acting. Netizens are excited to watch the film as they believe it's time to witness the actor's rise once again, as indicated by user @CaramelKaiteki, who claimed that we are in a "Cage Renaissance" after watching the trailer.

Internet floored by the trailer for Nicolas Cage's Sympathy for the Devil

The trailer for the upcoming film is nothing short of fascinating. It starts with Joel Kinnaman as a man driving a car to a hospital. Suddenly, another man clad in red (Cage) enters the back seat and points a loaded gun at Joel's character. The helpless driver is baffled and has no other choice but to listen since he has a wife and child and doesn't want to die.

It is then gradually revealed that Nicholas Cage's character is extremely psychotic and unstable. He doesn't think twice before pulling the trigger and hates it when someone interrupts him when he is speaking. He is very dangerous - something that the car's driver experiences first-hand when the passenger shoots and kills a cop.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman star in the first trailer for ‘SYMPATHY FOR THE DEVIL’.



The film releases on July 28 in theaters. Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman star in the first trailer for ‘SYMPATHY FOR THE DEVIL’.The film releases on July 28 in theaters. https://t.co/CcCLwTkDA1

Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie and they believe that a new era of Nicholas Cage movies is dawning upon the world. This is how they reacted to the trailer under a post shared by Discussing Film.

Nicholas Cage has one of the most loyal fanbases and the above comments clearly proves it. Even though his last film, Renfield, bombed in theatres, fans are still anticipating the upcoming release.

Renfield starred Nicholas Cage as Dragula and Nicholas Hoult as the titular Renfield. The film flopped miserably, as it could only collect $25 million compared to its $65 million budget.

Sympathy for the Devil synopsis

According to the official trailer, the film's synopsis reads:

"In Sympathy for the Devil, after being forced to drive a mysterious passenger at gunpoint, a man finds himself in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse where it becomes clear that not everything is as it seems."

The upcoming film is directed by Yuval Adler and stars Luke Paradise. It will be released on July 28, 2023, by RLJE Films.

