5 actors who could have played Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher is a fan-favorite American action movie. In 2016, it had a sequel titled Jack Reacher: Never Go Back. The iconic Tom Cruise was seen playing the role of the protagonist in both films.

Now though the legendary actor pulled off his role pretty well, there has been a debate among fans that the role could have been played by some other actor. In this article, we are going to talk about 5 such actors who could have successfully pulled the role of Jack Reacher.

The role of Jack Reacher could have been played by these 5 actors

1) Dwayne "The Rock” Johnson

The onscreen Scorpion King could have been the perfect alternative to Tom Cruise for the role. His physique seems almost tailor-made when it comes to playing the role of an army man. The former WWE superstar also has experience playing a wide variety of characters and there can be no doubt whatsoever that he could have been easily chosen over Cruise.

2) Joel Kinnaman

We have all seen the tattooed Hollywood sensation in the movie Suicide Squad and its sequel where he did a pretty good job in the role of an army character. His rough and tough onscreen presence could have added a bit more spice to the role of Jack Reacher. This is why he bags the second position on our list.

3) Alan Ritchson

Recent reports confirm that the Hollywood hunk has finally replaced Tom Cruise for the role of Reacher. Alan Ritchson will be seen playing the role of a war titan in the new Amazon web series.

Now that it's finally happened after all these years, what was the point behind not opting for him in the first place when the movie cast was being shortlisted?

4) Jason Momoa

The 6'4'' Samoan hunk could have easily been the ideal replacement for Tom Cruise in the movies. Just look at his physique and his onscreen aura, a crowdpuller beyond doubt.

Momoa's recent performance in the role of Aquaman in various DC movies is a perfect example of how well we could have acted in an action movie.

5) Jason Statham

The 54-year-old British actor is known for his over-the-top onscreen performances in action-packed movies. His acting history is more than sufficient to prove that he could have easily fit into Reacher's role and entertained viewers with his natural acting.

Edited by Sabika