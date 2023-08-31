Doctor Strange 2: How did Wong become the Sorcerer Supreme? Exploring why Stephen had to step down from his most significant role

As fans anticipated Doctor Strange's ascent to the coveted role of Sorcerer Supreme, the unexpected twist unveiled in Doctor Strange 2 shattered those expectations. Instead, Wong, the former librarian turned guardian of reality, claimed the mantle.

Wong's promotion to Sorcerer Supreme is evidence of his unshakable commitment to duty and sense of responsibility, which set him apart from the impetuous Doctor Strange.

This surprising turn of events not only challenges our assumptions but also deepens our understanding of Wong's character and his pivotal role in the enchanting journey that is the MCU.

Wong's journey from Strange's absence to Doctor Strange 2

The Ancient One, whose tragic death left a hole in the magical order, held the title of Sorcerer Supreme in the early days of the MCU. Due to his magical prowess and possession of the Eye of Agamotto, Doctor Strange was anticipated to take on this coveted position.

On the other hand, Spider-Man: No Way Home made it clear that Wong had filled the Sorcerer Supreme's role in the five years after Doctor Strange's being reduced to dust by Thanos' snap. The transformation of Wong from a librarian to a Sorcerer Supreme demonstrates the dynamics of power and responsibility in the magical universe.

The crucible of responsibility

Wong's promotion to Sorcerer Supreme wasn't just a formality but a reflection of his qualities and skills. In contrast to Doctor Strange, whose audacious deeds occasionally crossed cosmic limits, Wong followed the sanctity of the mystical laws ruling Kamar-Taj and the Sanctum Sanctorum.

Wong was an excellent option to monitor the security of reality itself because of his disciplined approach and sense of responsibility. The difference between these two was made clear in Doctor Strange 2, where Wong's unwavering leadership was displayed as he rallied his fellow sorcerers to defend Kamar-Taj against the Scarlet Witch's assault.

The difference between Wong's and Strange's responsibility

The plot of Doctor Strange 2 puts Wong against Doctor Strange in a conflict of ideas rather than a struggle for supremacy, with the latter eventually even appreciating Wong's selection as Sorcerer Supreme.

Wong showed his unshakeable dedication to his duties through his calm crisis management strategy and willingness to work with even ex-villains like Abomination.

Strange, on the other hand, frequently shows a certain degree of impulsivity and a propensity to bend cosmic laws to his advantage.

Wong's role in the multiverse saga

The significance of Wong's position as the Sorcerer Supreme increases when the MCU launches its Multiverse Saga. Wong's dependability and dedication to duty are priceless advantages when it is revealed that multiple manifestations of Doctor Strange throughout the universe pose hazards to reality.

In addition to being Earth's greatest opportunity to protect the multiverse, Wong's time as Sorcerer Supreme also provides a story of perseverance, progress, and the benefits of unflinching commitment.

Concluding thoughts

Wong's surprising promotion to Sorcerer Supreme in the MCU confounded expectations and revealed the complexity of his persona. The transformation of Wong from a librarian to the protector of reality brought home the value of responsibility, discipline, and stability in a world in peril from cosmic chaos.

In addition to showcasing Wong's skills, Doctor Strange 2 hints at a future power struggle between Wong and Doctor Strange due to the two characters' conflicting views on responsibility and magic.

Wong's job as the Sorcerer Supreme promises to be a pillar of consistency and tenacity as the Multiverse Saga develops, protecting the security of the MCU's complex network of worlds.