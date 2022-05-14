Marvel set to celebrate Spider-Man's 60th anniversary with One-Shot: Details explored about 'Amazing Fantasy #1000'

Spider-Man is about to complete 60 years, and Marvel has been going all out this year in comics to celebrate everyone's favorite wall-crawler. Most recently, Marvel announced Amazing Fantasy #100 which will see a bunch of writers come together and honor this amazing character from the comics.

Spider-Man has been celebrated grandly over the last few years. With some of the biggest writers and most popular comic book writers involved in the project, there is no doubt that it is going to be one huge celebration. There is certainly no better way to do it than refer back to the comic that started it all. So with that being said, let's take a look at the details of this huge issue.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm Marvel announces 'AMAZING FANTASY #1000', an oversized one-shot releasing this August to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man.



The book will feature segments created by Neil Gaiman, Armando Iannucci, Jonathan Hickman, Dan Slott, Jim Cheung, Ho Che Anderson, and more Marvel announces 'AMAZING FANTASY #1000', an oversized one-shot releasing this August to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man. The book will feature segments created by Neil Gaiman, Armando Iannucci, Jonathan Hickman, Dan Slott, Jim Cheung, Ho Che Anderson, and more https://t.co/qAAwa1LjYt

Marvel Celebrates Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary with Amazing Fantasy #1000

Amazing Fantasy #1000 comic cover (Image via Marvel Comics)

Spidey in the comics was introduced in Amazing Fantasy #15 and has become a mainstay in comic books ever since. He has had multiple comic lines featuring some of the most iconic stories of the genre.

With Amazing Fantasy #1000, Marvel will bring together a bunch of writers to give us a giant one-shot celebrating everything that is Spidey. Writers like Neil Gaiman (best known for Vertigo's Sandman), Dan Slott (one of the most prominent Spidey writers of the last decade), Jonathan Hickman (best known for his X-Men run) and more will be involved in this Spider-Man celebration. You can check out the details below, derived straight from the press release by Marvel Comics.

Visionary writer Neil Gaiman’s grand return to the Marvel Universe

Emmy Award winning creator behind Veep and Avenue 5 Armando Iannucci’s Marvel Comics debut

Spider-Man mastermind Dan Slott and superstar artist Jim Cheung team up to explore the enduring love between Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson in a story set in the far future

Acclaimed artist Michael Cho and novelist Anthony Falcone introduce a new Spider-Man villain

Ho Che Anderson crafts a horror-fueled Spidey adventure that cuts to Peter Parker’s core

Plus stories by Rainbow Rowell, Jonathan Hickman, and many more!

Speaking about the comic, Marvel editor Nick Lowe shared his excitement:

"It’s Spider-Man’s 60th and we wanted to celebrate in style by inviting some of the greatest creative minds in the world to celebrate it!"

Marvel also stated that we will be treated to a bunch of variant covers in the coming weeks. Amazing Fantasy #1000 will release in August 2022.

Fiti Vidal @levidu99 Real talk though Amazing Fantasy #1000 has my hyped simply because I may get the chance to read a new Stern or DeFalco Spidey comic, hope they get some of the big ASM writers for this cuz only Slott has been revealed so far (I like the new talent too tho) Real talk though Amazing Fantasy #1000 has my hyped simply because I may get the chance to read a new Stern or DeFalco Spidey comic, hope they get some of the big ASM writers for this cuz only Slott has been revealed so far (I like the new talent too tho)

If you want to celebrate Spidey's 60th anniversary a bit early, you will be happy to know that Marvel Comics rebooted The Amazing Spider-Man this year. Written by Zeb Wells and illustrated by John Romita Jr., the comic tells a more mature Spidey story.

After being gone for a long time, Peter Parker has finallu returned but there are quite a few problems to solve. His relationship with Aunt May is strained, his friends are angry at him and Mary Jane is with someone else. Not to mention, evil is on the rise. Peter is put in some really weird situations which makes the comic well worth the read. It was also recently revealed that Gwen Stacy is set to return from beyond-the-grave, but we have to wait and see how that unfolds.

This is a great time to be a fan of the wall-crawler as a bunch of amazing content related to the superhero has been doing the rounds. Upcoming movies Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and its sequel Beyond the Spider-Verse are already generating a lot of excitement. Insomniac Games is also busy working on the upcoming sequel to its hit 2018 game.

For now, we can look forward to the release of Amazing Fantasy #1000 in August, 2022.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee