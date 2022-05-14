Who is Spectrum? Marvel names Joe Biden as Spider-Man villain causing frenzy amongst netizens 

It has been discovered that apparently, Joe Biden is a Spider-Man villain. Yes, that's right, Joe Biden. While he doesn't happen to be the President of America here, he is just a guy with really extraordinary powers and goes by Spectrum.

Let us explain it simply for everyone - a villainous character named Spectrum has made appearances in the Spider-Man plotline, and as it turns out, his real name is Joe Biden.

Twitter has been going crazy for the past week as this news made its round.

Spectrum/Joe Biden, a Spider-Man villain, gained far-reaching popularity overnight and has been the talk of the character's discourse online. You have the return of Gwen Stacy being revealed in comics, but no, villainous comic book Joe Biden has become more critical. With that being said, let's explore who exactly Spectrum is.

Netizens react hilariously to finding out Spider-Man villain Spectrum's true identity

After finding out Spectrum's identity, Twitter went into a massive frenzy. The fact that a Spider-Man villain is named after the current president of the United States of America is hilarious. So, with that being said, here are some of the funniest reactions we could find on Twitter.

Exploring the origins of Joe Biden, aka Spectrum

Spectrum (Image via Marvel Comics)

Spectrum doesn't have that many appearances. He was created in 2010 by Bob Gale and Patrick Olliffe and was introduced in the comic Peter Parker #1. Following that, he appeared in two more comics, marking his three appearances throughout the entirety of the Marvel universe.

There is not much to talk about regarding his character history here. He doesn't have much of an origin, but he does have a fantastic suit. Fitted with metallic and red-colored armor, he does look pretty great.

Talking about powers, like Joe Biden's villain name suggests, he can make people color blind and become invisible as well. In an encounter with Spider-Man, he made our favorite wall-crawler, and everyone around him went color blind. Spectrum then turns invisible as Spider-Man asks him what his name is, to which he replies, "Joe Biden."

However, before their fight could finish, the Anti Spider-Man Squad arrived and began a skirmish around him.

What's funny about this entire ordeal is how random it has been. Never in a million years would anyone have imagined that this villain could get so much popularity. He still has two more comic appearances than El Muerto, so that's something. Here's hoping Sony announces a Joe Biden/Spectrum film real soon.

But anyways, President Biden has made an appearance in the Spider-Man comics. Appearing in The Amazing Spider-Man #683, President Biden makes a cameo appearance, and so did other political leaders like Al Gore, President Obama, Angela Merkel, and more.

The comic sees Spider-Man punch Al Gore - the only thing being that he is not Al Gore, but rather the supervillain Chameleon who had infiltrated the meeting on behalf of the Sinister Six.

The comics have also had Donald Trump as a villain. In Spider-Gwen Annual #1, former president Trump appeared as a riff on the character M.O.D.O.K. Over here, he was called M.O.D.A.A.K, and his role involved creating a border, although Captain America shut down that entire ordeal.

Donald Trump as M.O.D.A.A.K (Image via Marvel Comics)

Political figures have been popping up in comics for over decades now. Comics as a medium have been taking huge stances on politics. Marvel, especially since the Dawn of Captain America, has involved political leaders.

One of Cap's earliest comics saw him punch a hole through Hitler's face. Now that's something, and also, it took place during the height of the Second World War.

But at the end of the day, it was still funny seeing President Biden being mentioned like this in comic discourse, even though he has nothing to do with the character.

