×
Create
Notifications

"I suppose there’s room for two Commanders in this town" - US President Joe Biden reacts to Washington's name change

President Biden likes Washington&#039;s new team name
President Biden likes Washington's new team name
Adam Schultz
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 03, 2022 05:25 AM IST
News

The Washington Football Team has undergone drastic changes in recent days, one such adjustment coming in the form of a new team name. Washington revealed their controversial new name, the Commanders.

With mixed reactions, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, took to Twitter to give his thoughts on the change.

“I suppose there’s room for two Commanders in this town,” he tweeted.
I suppose there’s room for two Commanders in this town. https://t.co/xqlHzp6rq0

The US president took a lighthearted approach when commenting on the new team name, conceding that he'll allow room for another commander in the state of Washington. The franchise also released the new logo design along with the name's announcement, as seen below.

The official new name of the Washington Football Team is the Washington Commanders. 📸: @Commanders https://t.co/PUNKKiH9aA

While the president had a bit of fun with the controversial change, not all fans were as accomodating, voicing their displeasure with the team's decision.

@NFLonFOX @Commanders Weak name, Guardians is much better

One Twitter user suggested that the name's obvious connection to the nation's capital lacks creativity.

@NFLonFOX @Commanders Of course our nation's capital would call their football team the Commanders 🙄

New name, better year for Washington?

With a new team name, the franchise hopes the fresh start translates to a reinvigorated on-field performance. After finishing the 2021 regular season with a 7-10 record, the team showed promise, but ultimately fell short in key moments.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke showed flashes of his potential, posting a 7-8 record. His 20 touchdowns are an encouraging sign, and if he can cut down on his 15 interceptions through improved decision-making, he could play an integral role in leading the team in the right direction.

@DaleJr Introducing the Washington Commanders #TakeCommand https://t.co/uKNdlW9cSf

With the 11th pick in the NFL's upcoming draft, there is a real chance the player they select can serve as another weapon for Heinicke. Along with a defensive squad that has proven they can be as disruptive as anyone in the league, the team looks to be heading in a promising direction.

However, if they follow the route predicted by many mock drafts, the franchise might look to select a quarterback with their first-round pick. Malik Willis from Liberty is similar in stature to Cam Newton at 6'1 and 215 lbs, and looks to be a prime candidate. Some also believe that coach Ron Rivera will be able to get the best out of the Liberty quarterback.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Whichever path they take, the organization is certainly not stagnating in their efforts to form a successful team in Washington.

Edited by Adam Dickson
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी