"I suppose there’s room for two Commanders in this town" - US President Joe Biden reacts to Washington's name change

The Washington Football Team has undergone drastic changes in recent days, one such adjustment coming in the form of a new team name. Washington revealed their controversial new name, the Commanders.

With mixed reactions, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, took to Twitter to give his thoughts on the change.

“I suppose there’s room for two Commanders in this town,” he tweeted.

The US president took a lighthearted approach when commenting on the new team name, conceding that he'll allow room for another commander in the state of Washington. The franchise also released the new logo design along with the name's announcement, as seen below.

While the president had a bit of fun with the controversial change, not all fans were as accomodating, voicing their displeasure with the team's decision.

One Twitter user suggested that the name's obvious connection to the nation's capital lacks creativity.

New name, better year for Washington?

With a new team name, the franchise hopes the fresh start translates to a reinvigorated on-field performance. After finishing the 2021 regular season with a 7-10 record, the team showed promise, but ultimately fell short in key moments.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke showed flashes of his potential, posting a 7-8 record. His 20 touchdowns are an encouraging sign, and if he can cut down on his 15 interceptions through improved decision-making, he could play an integral role in leading the team in the right direction.

With the 11th pick in the NFL's upcoming draft, there is a real chance the player they select can serve as another weapon for Heinicke. Along with a defensive squad that has proven they can be as disruptive as anyone in the league, the team looks to be heading in a promising direction.

However, if they follow the route predicted by many mock drafts, the franchise might look to select a quarterback with their first-round pick. Malik Willis from Liberty is similar in stature to Cam Newton at 6'1 and 215 lbs, and looks to be a prime candidate. Some also believe that coach Ron Rivera will be able to get the best out of the Liberty quarterback.

Whichever path they take, the organization is certainly not stagnating in their efforts to form a successful team in Washington.

