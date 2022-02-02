"Can we go back to Football Team instead?" - Fans have mixed feelings about WFT being rebranded as Washington Commanders

This morning, the Washington Football Team (WFT), formerly known as the Washington Redskins, finally announced their new team name.
The Washington Commanders will be the new name of the team in the nation's capital after changing their name in 2020 to WFT.
Not everyone is a fan of the rebrand, as many took to Twitter expressing how they feel about the change. One of the top comments came from the Twitter handle @ItsToySoldierYt asking if they could go back to the Football Team.
The Commanders have been previously known as the Redskins for 87 years. In 2020, the Redskins made a statement announcing the NFL franchise would be dropping its 87-year-old name and reverting temporarily to the WFT, following pressure from Native American organizations.
Nike.com even removed all of the Redskins products before the team made the name change.
While it didn't come as much of a surprise, many fans had mixed feelings, with most of them being negative about the team name change.
This fan doesn't seem to like the black jerseys, but likes the other two new uniform colorways.
A fan with the handle of JD also agrees that the black uniforms are good, but that's about it.
Alex Fosmire thinks the team messed it all up with a bad name, logo, and uniforms.
Another fan thought that the name and new jerseys were awful.
Another fan's GIF reply expressed their opinion on the matter...trash.
Some tweeted that fans' expectations were low, but not this low.
This fan "commands" the team to change their name back.
This fan was displeased that they waited two years to be named after an AAF team.
Joey H says he will still call them the Redskins.
EliteDeltaDC is one of the few who doesn't seem displeased with the rebrand.
Fans knew Washington was being re-named to Commanders before the team's announcement
The team name from the Football Team to the Commanders comes as no surprise to fans following the unveiling of the team. Last night, a local news chopper spilled the beans with a video zoomed in on the team building, with a zoomed-in shot of the words, "Washington Commanders" inside their building.
Owner Dan Synder even joked around about the leak at the team's presser. "Welcome to not the best kept secret in Washington... we are the Washington Commanders."
