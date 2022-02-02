"Can we go back to Football Team instead?" - Fans have mixed feelings about WFT being rebranded as Washington Commanders

This morning, the Washington Football Team (WFT), formerly known as the Washington Redskins, finally announced their new team name.

The Washington Commanders will be the new name of the team in the nation's capital after changing their name in 2020 to WFT.

Not everyone is a fan of the rebrand, as many took to Twitter expressing how they feel about the change. One of the top comments came from the Twitter handle @ItsToySoldierYt asking if they could go back to the Football Team.

Jahcobo @ItsToySoldierYT @Commanders Can we go back to Football Team instead? @Commanders Can we go back to Football Team instead?

The Commanders have been previously known as the Redskins for 87 years. In 2020, the Redskins made a statement announcing the NFL franchise would be dropping its 87-year-old name and reverting temporarily to the WFT, following pressure from Native American organizations.

Nike.com even removed all of the Redskins products before the team made the name change.

While it didn't come as much of a surprise, many fans had mixed feelings, with most of them being negative about the team name change.

This fan doesn't seem to like the black jerseys, but likes the other two new uniform colorways.

Ryan @RyanBarnhart0 @loljamethan @Commanders I don’t like the black jersey but the other 2 uniforms look clean @loljamethan @Commanders I don’t like the black jersey but the other 2 uniforms look clean

A fan with the handle of JD also agrees that the black uniforms are good, but that's about it.

Alex Fosmire thinks the team messed it all up with a bad name, logo, and uniforms.

Alex Fosmire @alex_fosmire @Commanders How do you ruin every step of a rebrand from jerseys to the logo to the name? 0/3 @Commanders How do you ruin every step of a rebrand from jerseys to the logo to the name? 0/3

Another fan thought that the name and new jerseys were awful.

Jake @TheJakeLewis @Commanders Wow this is awful. You guys had so many opportunities for better names and jerseys. @Commanders Wow this is awful. You guys had so many opportunities for better names and jerseys.

Another fan's GIF reply expressed their opinion on the matter...trash.

Some tweeted that fans' expectations were low, but not this low.

This fan "commands" the team to change their name back.

alex @highlghtheaven @Commanders I command that you change back to the football team @Commanders I command that you change back to the football team https://t.co/qM9oajVAhx

This fan was displeased that they waited two years to be named after an AAF team.

Joey H says he will still call them the Redskins.

EliteDeltaDC is one of the few who doesn't seem displeased with the rebrand.

EliteDeltaDC @EliteMarineDC @Commanders I dont understand why everyone is tripping, looks pretty damn good, name sucks, but what did we expect. Jerseys are fire, need all 3, also won't be buying them cause you know middle class lol, but they're pretty nice @Commanders I dont understand why everyone is tripping, looks pretty damn good, name sucks, but what did we expect. Jerseys are fire, need all 3, also won't be buying them cause you know middle class lol, but they're pretty nice

Fans knew Washington was being re-named to Commanders before the team's announcement

Washington Football Team Announces Name Change to Washington Commanders

The team name from the Football Team to the Commanders comes as no surprise to fans following the unveiling of the team. Last night, a local news chopper spilled the beans with a video zoomed in on the team building, with a zoomed-in shot of the words, "Washington Commanders" inside their building.

NFL Stats @NFL_Stats Washington’s new name and logo gets announced tomorrow.



Here’s a possible leaked photo of their new name from the team store…



The Washington Commanders Washington’s new name and logo gets announced tomorrow.Here’s a possible leaked photo of their new name from the team store…The Washington Commanders https://t.co/a2fQMHPcGt

Owner Dan Synder even joked around about the leak at the team's presser. "Welcome to not the best kept secret in Washington... we are the Washington Commanders."

JP Finlay @JPFinlayNBCS Dan Snyder - “Welcome to not the best kept secret in Washington…We are the Washington Commanders” Dan Snyder - “Welcome to not the best kept secret in Washington…We are the Washington Commanders” https://t.co/nhcBX2gpQc

