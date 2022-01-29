"Nobody knows what he looks like so is that actually him?" - NFL reporter baits fans with tweet about WFT backup QB Kyle Allen landing He-Man gig

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has sent Washington Football Team fans into a frenzy over his latest tweet regarding Kyle Allen. Rapoport tweeted about Washington's backup quarterback securing a role as He-Man in the Masters of the Universe live-action film that is headed to Netflix.

However, it appears that the 'Kyle Allen' who got the role in the film, is not the same person who plays for the Washington Football Team. Rapoport took to Twitter to bait the fanbase over the news.

Wow. Great spot for the Washington Football Team backup QB," Rapoport wrote.

Rapoport's tweet led to one Twitter user commenting on his post, stating that 'no one knows what Kyle Allen looks like.' This caused the fan to wonder whether that was indeed the Washington Football Team's backup quarterback..

"ian nobody knows what he looks like so is that actually him," the person wrote.

Fans react to Rapoport's tweet about Allen

Allen in action against the Baltimore Ravens

Delving a little deeper into Rapoport's post, it was clear that the NFL insider was having a bit of fun. Given the fact that the WFT player's namesake is the actor who was cast in the role of He-man. Rapoport took the opportunity to make a light-hearted take out of a bit of entertainment news.

Unfortunately, some fans did not see it as a joke and thought that the insider was being serious. This led to one fan even posting side-by-side pictures of the actor and quarterback in response to the post.

Another Twitter user also pointed out to Rapoport that the Allen he was referencing was a completely different one.

While some fans clearly thought that Rapoport was being serious in his tweet, others knew that the insider was making a joke simply because the two people shared the same name.

Allen, a 25-year-old quarterback, has been around the league for a couple of seasons. He went undrafted in 2018 before landing with the Carolina Panthers, where he spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons before being traded to Washington for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft.

He has been with the team ever since and has largely been a back-up to Taylor Heinicke but did play in two games this year, both against the Dallas Cowboys.

He entered the Week 14 game against Dallas and threw for 53 yards on nine attempts. He then also made an appearance in the Week 17 beatdown Dallas put on his team and threw for 67 yards and a touchdown during the 56-14 loss.

With Rapoport's latest tweet, the relatively unknown quarterback briefly had his name put in the spotlight. Many NFL fans quickly rushed to see if it was indeed him who bagged the role of He-Man, in what turned out to be a rather odd situation all round.

Edited by David Nyland