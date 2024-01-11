Ultimate Spider-Man #1 Review: Jonathan Hickman shakes up the status quo

Ultimate Spider-Man #1 is finally out, and it makes for a promising opening from writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Marco Checchetto. Changing up the very status quo of Spider-Man, the new Ultimate series sets out to tell a different Peter Parker story that fans have never seen before.

Readers follow an older Peter Parker in Ultimate Spider-Man, and given how the 616 version of the character has been doing under the writing of Zeb Wells, fans will be pleased to see how Hickman and co. have set up our favorite Wall-crawler over here.

There are some huge changes made to the Spider-Man lore that do come across as a tad bit risky, but nevertheless work in the scheme of what the book is trying to do.

Warning: Spoilers for Ultimate Spider-Man #1 to follow.

Ultimate Spider-Man #1 sees an older Peter Parker who hasn't received powers yet

The Parker in Ultimate Spider-Man #1 (Image via Marvel Comics)

The original Ultimate Spider-Man comic from Brian Michael Bendis still remains as one of the best runs of the character. It told that familiar Spidey tale, but spiced it up for modern readers, with Peter Parker going through a very compelling arc. In the new story, writer Jonathan Hickman explores a 35-year-old Peter Parker who hasn't received his powers yet.

He is happily married to Mary Jane, has two kids - Richard and May Parker - and has a great job at the Daily Bugle too, but there is this huge cloud over his head that he can't seem to shake off. He still hasn't received his spider powers, as the entire concept of the new Ultimate universe originated with the Maker going back in time to stop superheroes from ever existing.

Fans will also be delighted to know that Uncle Ben is alive and the managing editor of Daily Bugle.

This alone just puts Peter in a spotlight that we have never seen him be in and acts as a great catalyst for a completely different Spider-Man tale.

Peter receives his powers in a completely different way

Expand Tweet

The first issue of Ultimate Spider-Man ends with Peter receiving his powers in a completely different manner. We know the story about how a young Parker was bit by a radioactive spider during a field trip, but Hickman wants to explore a character who was denied his destiny and has decided to embrace it after learning what was taken from him.

The end sees Tony Stark approach him in a message from the future and explain his destiny to him, which is when Peter decides to become Spider-Man. We all have known Peter as a person who never asked to have a great responsibility be bestowed upon him, but still decided to selflessly go for it.

This version of Peter, however, happily accepts his destiny and it automatically makes for Spider-Man to have such an interesting arc going forward.

Especially when compared to his 616 counterpart, where it feels like Spider-Man is constantly being regressed as a character, this feels like a promising start where fans will get to see the character grow in new ways.

Especially for fans who have been wanting to see Peter and Mary Jane have a stable relationship in the comics for years now, this is just the cherry on top of the cake.

Uncle Ben being alive changes everything

Expand Tweet

With Peter never having received his powers, it means that Uncle Ben never had to die. Of course, it comes at the cost of losing Aunt May - Ultimate Spider-Man sees a grieving Uncle Ben who also happens to be the managing editor of Daily Bugle now. He has a great partnership with his colleague and boss of the Bugle, J. Jonah Jameson, but they quit when changes at the company are being made by Wilson Fisk. A new Green Goblin is introduced here too, but his identity still remains a mystery.

As far as changes go, having Ben alive is definitely the riskiest of them all, but in hindsight, it makes a lot of sense too. He still acts like father figure to Peter, and ultimately that's what matters. Even Jameson feels like a different interpretation of the character. He comes across as someone who is more compassionate, but still has that loud attitude that we know and love.

Hickman keeps some things familiar, but overall is more interested in exploring the parts of a character that has never been seen before.

The changes in Ultimate Spider-Man feel fully realized

A page from Ultimate Spider-Man #1 (Image via Marvel Comics)

Hickman could have easily taken the easy route and done a rather generic rendition of the character, where the weight of these changes don't come across as impactful, but rather the series here is more interested in shaking up the status quo.

Given that Hickman has been responsible for some of the most iconic modern Marvel tales, and also gave a great rendition of Secret Wars in 2015, fans can't wait to see where the series goes from here.

Marco Checchetto's art, of course, is excellent, and adds to the story's allure. Ultimate Spider-Man #1 features some extremely detailed art with panels filled with stuff to just look at. From the drawings to the coloring, it's a pretty book that never lets you down. It just keeps building up, and Checchetto certainly knows how to make everything seem easy to follow. There is an aspect of the panels being crowded, but it is still never overwhelming.

Final verdict

The end of Ultimate Spider-Man #1 (Image via Marvel Comics)

Only one issue in, and Jonathan Hickman has already made a great case for Ultimate Spider-Man here. Shaking up the status quo of Spider-Man without making it feel cheap, it seems like we might be about to receive a truly great Spider-Man tale, and fans can't wait to see what issue two has in store in February.