Robert Downey Jr. evades question regarding Iron Man 4

Robert Downey Jr. has played Tony Stark aka Iron Man in eleven films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and helped shape the franchise into the mega blockbuster it is today. Recently, he evaded a question regarding a potential return as his iconic character when asked about Iron Man 4 in an interview.

Speaking to Extra TV while promoting his new Max series Downey's Dream Cars, the Iron Man actor was first asked about whether or not he was interested in doing a sequel to Tropic Thunder alongside Tom Cruise.

To this RDJ said that he would somewhat be interested in doing the project, citing that he and the Mission: Impossible star had not done a project together yet. He also said that the title for it could be figured out later.

Then, when asked about the possibility of an Iron Man 4, the actor jokingly countered the interviewer's question by asking whether or not Tom Cruise wanted to do that as well.

However, when the interviewer told Robert Downey Jr. that he wanted to see him return to reprise the role, the actor evaded the question as he walked away saying:

"Okay! Tom, don't take it! Don't take it!"

Will Robert Downey Jr. put on his Iron Man suit again?

Robert Downey Jr. played Iron Man in 11 MCU films (Image via Marvel)

As fans know, Robert Downey Jr. made his last appearance as the iconic Armored Avenger in Avengers: Endgame, where he sacrificed his life to stop Thanos by snapping away the latter and his army via the Infinity Stones.

Subsequent films and MCU projects such as Spider-Man: Far From Home and Eternals then dealt with the aftermath and ramifications of his death and absence from the world.

However, when it comes to the question of his return, it remains to be seen as to whether or not it will happen, as Downey himself and Marvel Studios need to both be in agreement for it to eventually happen.

Damasig Roderick Eob @damasig_eob @misterfilmstock Iron Man. I think this is my favorite performance of Robert Downey Jr. Great actor! Looking forward to see him In the movie Oppenheimer. @misterfilmstock Iron Man. I think this is my favorite performance of Robert Downey Jr. Great actor! Looking forward to see him In the movie Oppenheimer. https://t.co/b3pUhQsYqc

At the moment, the chances of Robert Downey Jr.'s return as Iron Man are slim, with Marvel Studios executive producer Stephen Broussard saying in an interview with io9 that "it was no longer on the table".

Moreover, Tony Stark's death and absence has now also made fans question who will be the central focus of the MCU moving forward, with some fans thinking that Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/Captain America could be the main protagonist of the overall MCU moving forward.

Some fans believe that Tom Holland's Spider-Man is poised to do that instead, given how Far From Home had set him up to take over Iron Man's spot as the most known and recognized superhero.

Despite Broussard's comment regarding a potential return for Downey's Iron Man, the rumor mill online suggests that the famed Avenger could return in AI form in the upcoming Disney+ miniseries Ironheart. The series will revolve around Stark's potential replacement Riri Williams.

The rumors also suggest that Robert Downey Jr. could return as Stark in the Armor Wars film in some capacity, given how the project will center around Stark's best friend and fellow Avengers, Don Cheadle's James Rhodes/War Machine.

However, the one project where fans are itching to see Downey put on his Iron Man suit once again is 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.

It is rumored that that film will bring in characters from not only the past and present films of the MCU, but from other Marvel franchises as well, such as Sony and 20th Century Fox, through the workings of the multiverse.

Fans of Robert Downey Jr. can next catch him in Downey's Dream Cars, which will be released on the Max streaming service. After that, he can next be seen in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which will hit theaters on July 17, 2023.

