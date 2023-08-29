Did Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars lose their writers? Rumors explored

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, the two highly anticipated Marvel movies, which are currently under development, are rumored to have lost their prime writers, including Jeff Loveness and Michael Waldron, respectively. The news has been released on X by one of the well-known scoopers MyTimeToShineHello, who has been mostly correct with predictions of the MCU movies.

KC Walsh, another fellow scooper, has confirmed hearing similar news. However, no official confirmation regarding the news of the two writers not being associated with the upcoming two Marvel movies has been released yet, as neither Marvel Studios nor Disney has released any statement.

As per the rumors, Jeff Loveness is no longer connected to the script writing for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, while Michael Waldron has allegedly been removed from the writer's position for Avengers: Secret Wars. Take a look at the X posts shared by MyTimeToShineHello and KC Walsh here:

Although official statements are yet to be released to confirm the rumor, it has certainly created quite a buzz among MCU fans. So, without further delay, let's jump right in to find out more details about it and the two upcoming movies, ahead of their release.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars - Everything we know so far

What are the release dates of the two upcoming Marvel movies?

As revealed by Marvel Studios, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is scheduled to make its arrival in theaters on May 1, 2026, in the United States, and Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled to hit theaters in the United States, on May 7, 2027.

Although both movies are currently in their initial stages of production and under development, the Studio has disclosed that Destin Daniel Cretton will serve as the director of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, while the director for Avengers: Secret Wars is yet to be revealed.

Louis D'Esposito and Kevin Feige will act as the producers of The Kang Dynasty, while Secret Wars will be produced by Kevin Feige. No official synopsis or plotlines have been released for both upcoming MCU movies.

Who is on the cast list for the two brand-new MCU films?

The only cast member confirmed for The Kang Dynasty is Jonathan Majors. However, writer Jeff Loveness has previously reassured MCU fans that the movie's cast is filled with plenty of familiar faces.

As reported by CBR, while talking about the cast of the upcoming movie in an interview, Loveness said:

"Everyone's going to get their chance to shine. I can't say who. I can't say when. [W]e've got a deep bench, and it's fun to finally put everybody into the game,...We got Florence Pugh, and Jonathan Majors, and Letitia Wright. We've got such a deep bench of really good actors… I think we're excited for the actors more than even the characters right now."

As per IMDb, the rumored cast members for MCU's The Kang Dynasty include:

Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop

Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye

Jonathan Majors as Kang

Anthony Mackie as Captain America

Tenoch Huerta as Namor

As stated by IMDb, the cast list for Secret Wars includes:

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stephen Strange

Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk

Anthony Mackie as Captain America

Jonathan Majors as Kang The Conquerer

Benedict Wong as Wong

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel

Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams

Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars are set to arrive in theaters in the U.S. on May 1, 2026, and May 7, 2027, respectively.