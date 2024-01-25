Spider-Man reportedly taken out of Madame Web according to Jeff Sneider

Looks like Spider-Man was indeed supposed to be a part of Madame Web, but was pulled out of being referenced or appearing in the film at the last moment. According to insider Jeff Sneider, he reported that Sony's Spider-Man film universe was supposed to actually feature the character in the upcoming Dakota Johnson-led film. However, it looks like there was some retooling behind the scenes.

Madame Web is Sony's fourth Spider-Man spinoff, but the universe itself hasn't featured or barely referenced the character himself. Considering the rumours for the film did seem like it was going to have a more direct relation to the Wall-Crawler, fans will surely be disappointed by learning this news.

Sony reportedly considered Andrew Garfield to be the Spider-Man for Madame Web

Following up on his report, Jeff Sneider confirmed that Sony initially desired Andrew Garfield to be Spider-Man in Madame Web's universe, which was purportedly connected to the Venom and Morbius films. In accordance with this plan, they developed the film's timeline. However, Sony later abandoned these intentions and opted for Tom Holland, the current Spider-Man, to assume the role of Webhead in their universe.

The film was reportedly initially set in the late '90s or early 2000s. However, Sony realized that the timeline didn't align with Holland's Spider-Man, leading to additional reshoots and the elimination of any references to the wall-crawler.

Expand Tweet

Earlier, there were widespread rumors that Madame Web was going to have significant connections to Spider-Man lore. It was also heavily speculated that actor Adam Scott would play Ben Parker in the film, while Emma Robert would star as Mary Parker. None of their roles in the film have been confirmed yet.

Madame Web is described as a standalone film by the director

Expand Tweet

Starring Dakota Johnson, the film follows Cassandra Webb - a paramedic in New York - who gains the power of clairvoyance and must protect three young girls from a mysterious man named Ezekiel Sims, who is out on the hunt for them and also has connections to Webb's past.

Sony's Spider-Man spinoff films did feature Tom Holland's Webhead previously as Venom: Let There Be Carnage's post-credits scene saw Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock end up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and see Peter Parker on a TV screen; however, Spider-Man: No Way Home's post-credit scene saw Eddie Brock be pulled back into his own universe.

Expand Tweet

But it looks like the movie might not be connected to the Venom and Morbius films, as director S.J. Clarkson's recent comments indicated it would be set in a standalone world. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he stated:

“She’s definitely in a standalone world, I was able to just have free rein and let the movie be what it needed to be, as opposed to trying to force it into something else. That was a gift, in a way, to be able to take something and bring a fresh and I hope original take to it.”

Madame Web will be released in theatres on February 14, 2024.