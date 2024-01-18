What is Madame Web movie's budget? Everything we know so far

Sony is all set to expand on its Spider-Man film universe as Madame Web is set to hit theatres in February 2024. Carrying a budget of $80 million according to boxofficebudget.com, Madame Web stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Elizabeth Merced, Celeste O'Connor, Tahar Rahim, Adam Scott, and more. The film will be the fourth film in the franchise and deliver a story that aims to dive even deeper into the Spider-Man mythos.

Madame Web continues Sony's Spider-Man franchise where the film only features characters that are relevant to the Wall-Crawler but doesn't feature the superhero himself. While fans still aren't exactly sure how it's supposed to connect to films such as Venom, Morbius, Kraven the Hunter, and more, it surely looks like it's set to feature many spider-related characters.

Sony's Spider-Man film universe has been an interesting case. Mainly making films based on Spider-Man villains such as Venom - and its sequel Venom: Let There be Carnage - and Morbius, the universe surely has been lacking a certain spidey element to it. However, with Madame Web, it looks like Sony is ready to introduce characters who actually do have spider powers in some ways.

Madame Web, which is made on a reported budget of $80 million, follows Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in New York City, who suddenly receives powers that give her clairvoyance, as she can anticipate something that is already going to happen in the future. Faced with confronting her past as a man named Ezekiel Sims starts hunting her, she must protect three other young women while shaping her destiny.

The film is set to star Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, who will be joined by Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter - who also becomes Spider-Woman in the comics, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon, and Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin. Together, the group of women will be hunted down by Tahar Rahim's Ezekiel Sims.

Adam Scott and Emma Roberts are set to appear in the film too; however, there have been rumors that they are set to play Uncle Ben and Mary Parker respectively. That's right, if the rumor does turn out to be true then we might see some of the biggest Spider-Man characters appear in a Spider-Man spinoff film.

It looks like director S.J. Clarkson and writers Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, and Claire Parker are set to bring us a different version of Cassandra Webb onto the big screen, as in the comics she is a mutant who is paralyzed and blind, but in the film Dakota Johnson's character seems to be a full-on action hero for now.

The same goes for Tahar Rahim's Ezekiel Sims too, who sort of keeps Spider-People across the Spider-Verse safe in the comics, but it looks like for the film he is being turned into a villain.

Following Madame Web's release in theatres, we will also be receiving spinoffs of Kraven the Hunter and Venom 3 as well in 2024. You can check out Madame Web when it is released in theatres on February 14, 2024.