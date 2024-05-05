Kendrick Lamar's relationship timeline with fiancé Whitney Alford explored amid Drake beef

Kendrick Lamar and fiancé Whitney Alford are high school sweethearts who have been together since “day one”. The couple's relationship has become a question for many fans after a lyric Drake used in his Kendrick diss track Family Matters.

"They hired a crisis management team to clean up the fact that you beat on your queen"

Kendrick and Alford have known each other for decades and got engaged in 2015. Aside from his song lyrics, the songwriter rarely speaks about their bond. The couple share two children, a daughter Uzi, and a son Enoch.

The artists released new diss tracks, with Lamar's meet the grahams released just minutes after Drake's Family Matters.

All about Whitney Alford and Kendrick Lamar's relationship as he releases a third diss track about Drake

Kendrick Lamar dropped a third diss track aimed at Drake, meet the grahams, on May 4, 2024. The song follows the May 3rd release of 6:16 in LA just 3 days after Euphoria. Drake's response to 6:16 in LA diss, Family Matters called out Kendrick for his alleged spousal abuse.

Lamar and fiancé Whitney Alford met as students of Centennial High School in their hometown of Compton, California, in southern Los Angeles.

The couple began as friends first before they became a couple, and have been together ever since. Kendrick Lamar and Whitney made their first public appearance in 2014 when they appeared in the red-carpet debut at the Grammy Awards. The rapper talked about their relationship in a sit-down on Power 105.1,

"Everybody that's been around me has been around since Day 1 and I can't change that. I don't change for nobody. People that have been by your side — you're supposed to honor that."

In his response to Drake's diss track, Lamar rapped about how the Canadian rapper has allegedly secretly fathered another child. Drake shares a son Adonis Graham, 6, with French artist Sophie Brussaux. Pusha T revealed Adonis's existence in his 2018 diss track towards Drake, The Story of Adidon, which is what Kendrick is referring to, saying Drake lied and hid his son, and now is hiding a daughter among other secret children.

"You lied about your son, you lied about your daughter, huh, you lied about them other kids that’s out there hoping that you come"

There is also a section of meet the grahams dedicated to Drake's alleged daughter. Kendrick doubled down on the allegations from his previous tracks, claiming Drake uses ghostwriters instead of composing his verses, and that has undergone plastic surgery in the past. He also claims that Drake is a predator and that everyone should stay away.

Kendrick also accused Drake of having issues with alcohol, gambling, prostitution, pill-popping problems, and more, while addressing the entire Graham family, and stating that Drake should be jailed or killed for his crimes.

All diss tracks are available on YouTube for streaming.