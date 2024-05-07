"I don’t like seeing these brothers Me Tooing each other" — Charlamagne Tha God calls Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef "corny"

The ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar is the talk of the town, with Charlamagne Tha God becoming the latest person to give his two cents on the same. In his podcast, The Breakfast Club, hosted alongside DJ Envy and Angla Yee, the American radio host commented on the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, declaring Lamar the frontrunner in the rap battle at present.

Charlamagne mentioned that the rap battle between the two artists is the greatest he’s witnessed. However, he also mentioned that he is not a fan of both rappers accusing one another of sexual misconduct and domestic violence. Charlamagne Tha God told The Breakfast Club:

“I don’t like seeing these brothers Me Tooing each other over a rap feud. To me, that’s corny."

Charlamagne's statement hinted at the pedophile and sexual misconduct allegations against Drake by Lamar and Drake's allegations of Kendrick Lamar indulging in spousal abuse.

"Those are some heavy accusations" — Charlamagne Tha God on Drake and Lamar's diss tracks

Sharing his perspective on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud, which has been going on since 2013, Charlamagne Tha God told The Breakfast Club that no rap battle before this one has given the industry this much music, given that every time one of the rappers drops a diss track, the other answers via music without either of them missing a beat.

The American radio host stated:

“I’m born in 1978; I’ll be 46 next month. This, to me, has been the best rap battle I’ve ever witnessed. I mean, the two best of their generation, in their prime — I’ve never seen a rap battle give us this much music.”

Additionally, Charlamagne stated that Kendrick is leading the rap battle right now because his strategy is better.

Supporting his opinion with instances, the American radio host mentioned that Kendrick dropped 6:16 in LA on May 3, 2024 (Friday) afternoon, causing Drake to release Family Matters on the same night, after which Kendrick Lamar dropped Meet The Grahams within thirty minutes. Quoting Lamar’s strategy, Charlamagne said that Kendrick is “up right now.”

In his fourth diss track at Drake called Not Like Us, released on May 4, 2024, Lamar called Drizzy a “certified pedophile." On the other hand, in Family Matters, released on May 3, 2024, Drake accused Kendrick Lamar of indulging in domestic violence.

Commenting on the back and forth between the two rappers accusing each other of the said things, Charlamagne Tha God stated:

"Like if you’re going to call somebody a pedophile, if you’re going to call someone a woman beater, you got to have some real proof. You’re going to accuse my friend and my girl of having a baby, and me thinking that that child is mine — those are some heavy accusations."

He added that by hurling these accusations at one another, they’re not trying to hold each other accountable and are doing it only to ruin each other’s image, which seems “whack” to the American radio host, who went on to say that other than that, he thinks the rap feud has been great.

While Charlamagne Tha God declared that Kendrick Lamar is leading the rap battle at present, DJ Envy disagreed with him and argued that The Heart Part 6 put Drake in the front as it contended several points Kendrick Lamar made in his diss tracks.