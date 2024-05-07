"Did he just lowkey say he done with this?” — O'Shea Jackson wonders whether Drake is ending beef with Kendrick Lamar after The Heart Part 6

Ice Cube's son O'Shea Jackson Jr. has now commented on the ongoing Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud. A series of back and forth has been going on between the two rappers, with diss tracks like Lamar’s Euphoria, 6:16 in LA, Meet the Grahams and Family Matters and The Heart Part 6 by Drake. It is this last track that seems to have piqued the interest of Jackson.

Released on May 5, 2024, in The Heart Part 6, one of the verses of the rap mentions:

“I don't wanna diss you anymore, this really got me second guessing/ Touch My Body by Mariah Carey play, you probably start reflectin.'”

Addressing this line, O’Shea Jackson Jr took to X and wondered whether the lyrics from Drake's latest track imply that the feud is at an end:

“Wait. Did he just lowkey say he done with this? ….”

This is not the first time O'Shea Jackson Jr has given his two cents about the matter, as he previously also commented on Drake's good friend LeBron James getting filmed while rapping along to Like That by Kendrick Lamar and Metro Boomin.

O'Shea Jackson Jr used the 'Hogan vs HITMAN' reference to describe the Drake-Kendrick Lamar feud

Drake’s track, The Heart Part 6, is a response to Lamar’s previous diss tracks, wherein he alleged that Drake has a secret daughter. In The Heart Part 6, Drake’s lyrics suggest that his record label OVO planted the story to trick Lamar into using false information and that it worked.

The lyrics of Drizzy’s song state:

“We plotted for a week and then we fed you the information/ A daughter that’s eleven years old, I bet he takes it/ We thought about givin’ a fake name or a destination.”

When FOX Sports WWE's Twitter account asked users of the platform to describe the feud between Drake and Lamar in WWE terms, O’Shea Jackson Jr used the "Hogan vs HITMAN" reference for the same.

The feud between Hulk Hogan and Bret Hart, aka ‘The Hitman,’ is one of the most well-known feuds in WWE history. According to rumors, Hulk Hogan allegedly conspired to sabotage the career of The Hitman - a famous instance of which is WrestleMania 9, wherein the Hitman was booked to win the match but Hulk Hogan ruined it for him by partaking in the same. In his Full Send Podcast appearance, Hogan commented that The Hitman claims Hogan sabotaged his career.

O'Shea Jr has also been constantly tweeting his opinion and questions surrounding the Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef. Reposting a video of LeBron James singing along to Lamar's Like That, O'Shea Jr tweeted:

"This video. Is gonna be the last straw for Drake. It’s comin lmao."

In a recent tweet, O'Shea Jr commented on the ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, addressing the year it began, stating:

"If only these N*ggas coulda just talked it out in 2013"

In 2013, Kendrick Lamar deemed Drake a "sensitive rapper" at the BET Hip Hop Awards which is when and where their prolonged feud allegedly began. Recently, it flared up once more, with Lamar releasing Euphoria, sparking a flurry of diss tracks from the two rappers.

So far the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has not only garnered the attention of their fanbase but also received public comments from Azealia Banks, O'Shea Jackson Jr, and others.