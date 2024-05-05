"A great chess move if true"— Fans react as Drake likes comment claiming Kendrick Lamar's insider was fed wrong information 

The feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake seems to continue with both rappers dropping diss tracks and comments against one another. On May 3, 2024, Lamar released a diss track called Meet the Grahams in which he claimed that Drake has a daughter apart from his son, Adonis.

Hinting at Lamar's claim, Drake aka Drizzy posted an Instagram story stating:

"nahhhh hold on can someone find my hidden daughter pls and send her to me...these guys are in shambles"

Instagram story by Drake (Image via Instagram/ @champagnepapi)

This garnered a response from fans on the internet wherein one of Drake's fans mentioned in an Instagram comment that if the singer is laughing at it, someone probably fed Lamar fake information, and he believed it enough to use it in his diss track.

The comment was liked by Drake, the screenshot of which went viral on X, wherein one of the fans called it "a great chess move if true":

Fans caught onto the comment being liked by Drizzy and reacted to the same by giving their opinions on the social media platform:

Fans react as Drake likes comment alleging Lamar's insider gave him wrong information

Drake recently liked an Instagram comment alleging that Lamar was fed the wrong information and that he ran with it. This sent the internet into a frenzy.

"Bro drake is a genius if that’s true," one fan stated.

"Bruh this will be an all time play by Drake if it's true," another fan reacted.

One of the X users also suggested that the "OVO traitor" Lamar mentioned in 6:16 in LA could be fake information as well.

"The OVO traitor Dot was talking about might be Drake's trap😭 If that's true beef is over," a fan wrote.

"we knew Kendrick was lying when brought up the imaginary daughter" a fan reacted.

"Bruh this will be an all time play by Drake if it's true" one of the X users mentioned.

Moreover, another netizen was confident that Drake liked the post on purpose:

"Drake knows how much y’all stalk his social media whose to say he didn’t like this on purpose?? Please be fr," mentioned the X user.

Kendrick's claims on Drake's record label OVO: Details on diss tracks explored

Kendrick Lamar's dispute with Drizzy dates back to 2013 and has continued on and off since then, involving J.Cole, Kanye West, Pusha T, and A$AP Rocky. The recent series of diss tracks started when Lamar released Euphoria on April 30, 2024, calling the Canadian singer a 'scam artist'.

Then, he dropped 6:16 in LA on May 3, 2024, hinting that Drake's recorded label, OVO Sound, was working for him. In his second diss track, Kendrick Lamar hinted that someone from the record label had been slipping him information after which Lamar proceeded to call the 37-year-old rapper a "fake bully." His lyrics stated:

"Have you ever thought that OVO is workin' for me? Fake bully, I hate bullies, you must be a terrible person/ Everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it”

Kendrick Lamar also hinted at some of OVO Sound's members feeling disrespectful of Drake. Apart from Lamar, The Weeknd also suggested that there was a mole in OVO Sound and also referred to not signing with Drake's record label through lyrics like:

"They could never diss my brothers, baby/ When they got leaks in they operation/ I thank God that I never signed my life away"

Meanwhile, Drake was quick to deliver a diss track called Family Matters within 14 hours of Lamar releasing 6:16 in LA.

Shortly after, Lamar unveiled his third diss track, Meet The Grahams. He directly targeted Drake's family, given Graham is the latter's last name. Lamar also compared Drake to film producer Henry Weinstein who was accused of se*ual assault by multiple females.

In the same track, he also claimed that Drake has a daughter (apart from his son) as he conveyed through his lyrics:

“You lied about your son, you lied about your daughter, huh, you lied about them other kids that’s out there hoping that you come.”

The back and forth between Lamar and Drake has been the talk of the town recently. Fans of both rappers have been engaged in decoding their tracks and coming up with possible theories like the recent one about Lamar making a track with false information.